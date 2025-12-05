December 5 School Holiday: State-wise Updates Here

Students and parents nationwide are keeping a close watch on possible school holidays for December 5, 2025. Weather-related disruptions, teachers’ protests, and administrative reviews are influencing decisions. While some areas have already confirmed a holiday, others are still assessing local conditions before making an announcement.

Maharashtra: Statewide Holiday Confirmed

Maharashtra is the only state so far to officially declare a holiday for all schools on December 5. The statewide holiday has been announced due to a major teachers’ strike against recent policy changes in the education sector. Authorities have now confirmed that every school will remain closed, turning December 5 into a compulsory holiday across the state.

Tamil Nadu: Holiday Decision Based on Weather Conditions

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are considering declaring a school holiday due to continuous heavy rainfall caused by the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah. Schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur already observed a holiday on December 4. Officials will review updated weather reports before deciding if a holiday will be issued for December 5. Holiday announcements may vary from district to district depending on rainfall severity.

Andhra Pradesh: No Holiday Declared Yet

There is no statewide holiday notice in Andhra Pradesh at present. However, local authorities have the freedom to announce school holidays in coastal or rain-affected districts if the weather becomes more dangerous. Parents are encouraged to follow local updates, as a holiday may still be declared in specific regions.

Kerala: Some Districts May Get a Holiday

Kerala has not announced a uniform holiday for December 5, but weather-based school holidays are expected in a few districts likely to face intense rainfall. District collectors will take the final call after reviewing safety conditions.

Districts that are expected to declare a holiday include:

Thiruvananthapuram

Parts of Kollam

Pathanamthitta

Idukki

Kottayam

Moreover, Kerala has already confirmed holidays on December 9 and December 11 due to the Local Body Elections. Schools, government offices, and public services will enjoy these election-related holidays.

Conclusion

The holiday situation for December 5 differs across states. Maharashtra has confirmed a complete school holiday, but Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are still evaluating local conditions before declaring holidays. Students and families are advised to check official notices regularly to stay updated on holiday announcements and avoid confusion.