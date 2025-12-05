Akhanda 2 Release Stopped: Venu Swamy's Pooja Becomes Hot Topic

Controversial astrologer Venu Swamy is back in the news. Venu Swamy released a video stating that he had just performed a highly-effective Bagalmukhi pooja. While the film's title has not been disclosed, it is pretty evident that he was referring to Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu's Akhanda 2. Balakrishna's fans took to social media and shared the videos from puja as well.

However, here comes the rude shock. Akhanda 2 release has been stalled due to financial issues. The makers in the eleventh hour announced that the film stands postponed and is not releasing on December 5, as per the schedule. Director Boyapati Sreenu and Nandamuri Balakrishna were in shock with this development.

Meanwhile, Balayya's fans are questioning Venu Swamy's pooja. Not all publicity works and sometimes it backfires heavily. Here is such classic case.