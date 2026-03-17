Aditya Dhar’s Last-Minute Rush Affecting Dhurandhar 2 Box Office?

The upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 is preparing for its international debut, but its release strategy has caught the attention of both fans and trade analysts. Instead of a wide overseas rollout, the makers have chosen to begin premieres only in North America, with late-night shows scheduled as the first screenings.

Unique Release Strategy

Unlike the usual approach of releasing films across multiple international markets simultaneously, the team behind Dhurandhar 2 has opted for a more focused plan. For now, North America remains the only region where premiere shows have been arranged, leaving audiences in other countries waiting for further updates.

This limited rollout is reportedly linked to the film’s post-production schedule. Industry sources suggest that the first half of the movie is expected to be ready soon, while the second half is likely to be finalised shortly after. Because of this staggered completion process, the makers have restricted the early screenings to a single major overseas market.

Strong Response in North America

Despite the absence of advance bookings in other countries, the film is witnessing a positive response in North America. Early ticket sales and audience interest in the region have been encouraging, indicating strong anticipation for the film.

Trade experts believe that if the film performs well during these initial shows, it could generate momentum for a wider international release later on.

Risk and Opportunity

While focusing on one region may help manage logistics, it also comes with certain risks. Delayed premieres in other international markets could affect the film’s initial global box office performance.

However, a strong reception in North America could help balance this, especially if word-of-mouth turns favourable. Late-night screenings may also attract dedicated fans eager to watch the film as early as possible.

Release Date and Expectations

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is set for release on March 19, 2026. The film carries high expectations, and its performance during the initial premieres will likely play a key role in shaping its overall success.

If the early screenings manage to impress audiences, Dhurandhar 2 could build strong buzz and expand its reach across other international markets in the days following its release.

As anticipation continues to grow, all eyes are now on how the film performs in North America before it makes its broader global impact.

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