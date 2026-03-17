Why KD The Devil Song Taken Down from YouTube?

A song from the pan-India film “KD: The Devil” has been taken down from YouTube following a controversy over its content. The decision came after a complaint was filed alleging that the song contained objectionable material.

Complaint Filed Over Song Content

According to reports, a Mumbai-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal, raised concerns about the song and submitted a complaint to both the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his complaint, he stated that the lyrics and visuals in the song were inappropriate and offensive in nature. He also urged authorities to take action against those associated with the track.

Action Against the Song

Following the complaint, the controversial song was removed from YouTube. The issue has drawn significant attention, especially given the involvement of well-known names in the project.

The complaint names lyricist Rakib, director Prem, music composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli, holding them responsible for the content of the song.

Public Reaction and Debate

The controversy has sparked strong reactions on social media. Many users have questioned how such content was approved and released in the first place.

Singer Mangli, in particular, has faced criticism, with some netizens expressing surprise over her association with the song. The debate has also raised broader concerns about creative responsibility and content standards in films and music.

Ongoing Discussion

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing discussion around censorship, artistic freedom, and the need to maintain sensitivity in public content. Authorities are expected to review the matter further based on the complaint.

As the situation develops, the controversy surrounding “KD: The Devil” continues to remain a topic of public and industry discussion.

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