Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 School Holiday: Will Schools Be Closed on March 20 or 21?

id-ul-Fitr, one of the most important festivals in Islam, is expected to be observed as a school holiday across India in 2026, giving students an opportunity to celebrate the occasion with family and friends. While the holiday is generally marked nationwide, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr and Its Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims. The festival is associated with joy, gratitude, and community bonding. Although it is a religious celebration, it is also widely recognised as a cultural event across India, allowing students from all backgrounds to understand and participate in diverse traditions.

Expected School Holiday Date in 2026

For the year 2026, most schools in India are expected to observe the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday on March 21 (Saturday), as per the government’s gazetted holiday list.

However, since the festival is based on the lunar calendar, the exact date depends on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. If the moon is spotted earlier, Eid may fall on March 20 (Friday), and schools could declare a holiday on that day instead.

Because of this uncertainty, final confirmation of the holiday date is usually made only after the official announcement.

State-Wise School Holiday Trends

School holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr may differ slightly from one state to another based on local customs and moon sighting patterns.

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi: March 21 is expected to be the official holiday. In places where Saturday is already a weekly off, the holiday will still apply if it is a working day.

Bihar and West Bengal: In regions where Eid is celebrated widely, schools may remain closed for more than one day to accommodate festivities.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Cities such as Hyderabad may observe holidays on both March 20 and March 21, depending on the moon sighting.

Kerala: The holiday schedule may differ slightly, as the moon is often sighted earlier compared to other parts of India.

Why Holiday Dates May Change

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, which means the length of Ramadan can be either 29 or 30 days. This directly affects when Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

If Ramadan ends after 29 days, the holiday may fall earlier. If it extends to 30 days, the celebration shifts by a day. Due to this, schools and authorities usually wait for official confirmation before finalising the holiday.

Extended Holidays in Some Areas

In regions with a significant Muslim population, schools may remain closed for more than one day. This allows students and families enough time to fully participate in prayers, gatherings, and celebrations associated with Eid.

Conclusion

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is expected to be a school holiday across India, most likely on March 21, though it may shift to March 20 depending on moon sighting. Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements from their respective schools and state authorities.

The festival not only marks the end of Ramadan but also brings people together, making it an important occasion celebrated across communities.