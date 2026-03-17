YS Jagan at Ongole Cadre Meet: YSRCP Will Bounce Back with Cadre Strength

Former AP Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (March 17) asserted that courage and conviction define the party’s identity, describing them as the “trademark” of the YSR Congress Party.

Addressing party cadre from the Ongole Assembly constituency at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the party was not built by an individual but through collective effort. The meeting was attended by district party president B. Shivaprasad Reddy, Ongole in-charge Chundur Ravi, parliamentary in-charge Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, along with local public representatives, leaders, and party workers.

Jagan emphasised that the YSRCP was founded on values and credibility and continues to operate on the same principles. “We have done good work, and that is why we continue to move forward with the people’s support. The public clearly recognises the difference between our governance and that of Chandrababu Naidu. This is being discussed in every household,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling leadership, Jagan alleged that the current dispensation was focused solely on corruption and had failed to deliver on its electoral promises. He claimed that when his government assumed office, the state’s finances were in poor condition, with only ₹100 crore left in the treasury, and that his administration had to navigate the additional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite financial pressures, he said, his government honoured its commitments. “We implemented schemes in a structured manner, even providing a calendar in advance. In an unprecedented manner, we ensured that promises were fulfilled transparently,” he noted.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Jagan said that while his government raised loans amounting to ₹3.31 lakh crore, about ₹2.7 lakh crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries, particularly women. In contrast, he alleged that the current government’s borrowings had already crossed ₹3.30 lakh crore within two years, without commensurate public benefit.

He further accused the present administration of scrapping welfare schemes introduced by YSRCP and questioned the utilisation of funds. “We ensured zero corruption in implementing schemes. Now, it is all about ‘loot, share, and consume’,” he alleged.

Jagan also raised concerns over the state’s financial health, alleged irregularities in Amaravati development works, and criticised what he described as inaction in various cases involving public representatives. He claimed that the government had failed to act decisively in multiple instances of alleged misconduct.

Questioning the leadership style of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said, “He is not functioning like a responsible administrator. There is no intent to deliver good governance.”

Looking ahead, Jagan expressed confidence in the party’s future prospects, stating that only two years remain for the current government, with elections due in the final year. He also hinted at a future padyatra and reiterated that party workers would play a central role in strengthening the organisation and delivering more benefits to the people.