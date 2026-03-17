Hyderabad Weather March 17: Temperature Between 32°C–34°C, Cloudy Skies Expected

Hyderabad is set to experience a warm and partly cloudy day on March 17, as temperatures continue to rise with the gradual transition into summer. Weather conditions across the city indicate a steady increase in heat levels, especially during the daytime hours.

According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 21°C. Early mornings and late evenings are likely to stay relatively pleasant, but the heat will become more noticeable as the day progresses.

Daytime Conditions and Heat Levels

The city is expected to begin the day with mild weather, but temperatures will climb steadily after the morning hours. By late morning, especially after 11 AM, the heat is likely to intensify.

Although the temperature may appear moderate on paper, humidity in the air can make conditions feel warmer than usual, particularly for those spending long hours outdoors. This may lead to discomfort during the afternoon period.

Cloud Cover and Rain Chances

Hyderabad is likely to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with cloud formation increasing in some areas after noon.

Despite the presence of clouds, the chances of rainfall remain quite low, estimated at around 10% to 20%. This means that while brief cloud cover may offer some relief from direct sunlight, significant rain activity is unlikely.

Humidity and Wind Conditions

Humidity levels are expected to hover near 34%, which may contribute to a feeling of dryness and mild fatigue, especially during peak daytime heat.

Winds are forecast to blow from the southeast at speeds of 6 to 10 km/h. These light winds may not provide much cooling effect, and the overall atmosphere may still feel warm during the afternoon.

UV Index and Sun Exposure

The UV index is expected to be around 3, which falls under the moderate category. While it is not extremely high, prolonged exposure to sunlight can still cause discomfort.

People stepping outdoors during peak hours should take basic precautions such as using sunglasses, wearing protective clothing, or applying sunscreen.

Weather in Nearby Districts

Neighbouring districts like Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar are expected to record temperatures that are slightly higher than Hyderabad, possibly by around 2°C.

Dry weather conditions are likely to continue across most parts of Telangana, particularly in the southern regions.

Advisory for Residents and Travellers

With temperatures gradually rising, residents are advised to stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. Wearing light and breathable cotton clothing can help reduce discomfort caused by heat.

It is also recommended to avoid direct sunlight between 12 PM and 4 PM, when temperatures are at their peak.

People heading outdoors should consider carrying an umbrella or wearing a hat for protection. Due to traffic and urban conditions, nights may feel slightly warmer than expected.

Travellers and daily commuters are encouraged to plan their schedules carefully, keeping the weather conditions in mind to ensure a comfortable and safe journey.

Also read: Bank Holiday March 17, 2026: Banks Closed in Jammu and Kashmir for Shab-I-Qadr