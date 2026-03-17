Viveka Murder Case: YS Avinash Reddy Slams TDP, Sunitha Over Selective Narrative

In a sharp and combative attack, YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Sunitha Reddy of deliberately politicising the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case for electoral gain, alleging a sustained attempt to keep the issue alive through media optics rather than legal resolution.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, MP Avinash Reddy questioned Sunitha Reddy’s intent, asking whether her repeated press conferences and legal interventions are genuinely aimed at securing justice or strategically designed to benefit TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that instead of allowing the trial to proceed unhindered, “a calculated narrative is being built to extract political mileage.”

The Kadapa MP raised serious questions over what he termed as “selective outrage” by Sunitha Reddy. Despite claiming to have reviewed nearly 13 lakh pages of case records, she has, he said, failed to demand further investigation into crucial testimonies, including those of approver Dasthagiri, Rajasekhar Reddy, driver Prasad, and Shamim.

Highlighting inconsistencies, Avinash Reddy pointed out that approver Dasthagiri, in his Section 161 statement, allegedly admitted to the murder. “If that is the case, why was there no push for deeper investigation into his role? Instead, legal efforts were made to protect his bail,” he remarked, taking a direct swipe at Sunitha Reddy’s stance.

He further accused the CBI of conducting a “biased and one-sided probe,” alleging that several critical angles were ignored while undue reliance was placed on what he described as “tutored witnesses.” He revealed that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a fair and comprehensive re-examination of the case.

In a controversial claim, Avinash Reddy also revisited the initial narrative surrounding Vivekananda Reddy’s death, stating that the theory of a heart attack was first circulated by Sunitha Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy. He questioned why this angle was not thoroughly probed despite conflicting accounts emerging later.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that potential motives linked to family and property disputes involving Vivekananda Reddy were conveniently sidelined during the investigation. “There were clear angles related to property distribution and family differences, but these were never pursued,” he said.

Taking aim at TDP, Avinash Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu and his party of repeatedly weaponising the case to deflect attention from governance issues. He also lashed out at what he called “orchestrated campaigns,” including films and public narratives, aimed at tarnishing his image.

He alleged that a series of petitions are being strategically filed to delay the trial and prolong the political utility of the case. “This is not about justice anymore. It is about sustaining a narrative for electoral benefit,” he said.

Maintaining his innocence, Avinash Reddy asserted that he has been falsely implicated and that the accused are not being given adequate opportunity to present their case. Expressing confidence in the judiciary, he said he is prepared to face trial and remains certain that “truth will prevail in the end.”