Gold Rate Today March 17, 2026: Prices Rise in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

Gold prices recorded a noticeable increase on March 17, 2026, with Hyderabad witnessing a sharp rise in both 22-carat and 24-carat gold rates. The upward movement comes amid global uncertainty and continued demand for gold as a safe investment option.

Hyderabad Gold and Silver Rates Today

In Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹1,45,400, reflecting an increase of ₹1,100. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,58,620 per 10 grams, showing a rise of ₹1,200.

Silver prices have also remained high, with the metal trading at around ₹2,80,000 per kilogram in the city.

Bengaluru Sees Mild Uptrend in Gold Prices

In Bengaluru, gold prices have shown a similar upward trend across different purity levels. The rate for 24-carat gold is ₹15,862 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹14,540 per gram. Lower purity gold such as 18-carat is also witnessing an increase.

Silver in Bengaluru is trading at approximately ₹275 per gram, reflecting a rise compared to the previous session.

Trends in Other Major Cities

Gold prices across cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are largely in line with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with minor variations depending on local taxes and demand.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is hovering close to ₹1.58 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.45 lakh.

In Chennai, prices are following a similar trend, with slight differences due to regional pricing factors.

In Kolkata, gold rates remain aligned with national averages, showing steady demand.

Silver prices in these cities are also witnessing a gradual increase, supported by industrial demand and global market movements.

Why Gold Prices Are Rising

The recent surge in gold prices is linked to fluctuations in the international market. After witnessing a brief correction in recent weeks, gold has rebounded due to increased demand as a safe-haven asset.

Global tensions, including the ongoing geopolitical situation involving the US, Israel, and Iran, have contributed to uncertainty in financial markets. As a result, investors are turning towards gold to safeguard their wealth.

In the international market, spot gold prices have risen by around 1%, reaching approximately ₹1,56,800 per 10 grams, and moving closer to the ₹1.57 lakh mark.

MCX Gold and Silver Update

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver prices opened on a stable note but showed slight upward movement during early trading hours.

Silver futures for May 2026 touched an intraday high of around ₹2,61,457 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of nearly 2%.

What Buyers Should Know

Gold prices mentioned are based on early morning rates and may change throughout the day depending on market conditions. Prices can vary due to factors such as international trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.

Buyers are advised to check live rates before making any purchase, especially during periods of high volatility.

Conclusion

Overall, gold and silver prices are showing an upward trend across major Indian cities, driven by global uncertainties and increased investor demand. While short-term fluctuations are expected, gold continues to remain a preferred investment option for many households and investors in India.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather March 17: Temperature Between 32°C–34°C, Cloudy Skies Expected