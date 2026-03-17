Hyderabad Kukatpally Robbery: Attackers Use Chilli Powder, Escape With ₹1 Crore

A shocking robbery in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area has left residents concerned about safety in busy urban locations. In a daring incident, unidentified attackers used chilli powder to disable victims before escaping with a large amount of cash.

How the Incident Took Place

According to initial reports, two individuals carrying a significant amount of money were targeted by a group of four men travelling on motorcycles. The attackers suddenly intercepted them and threw chilli powder into their eyes, temporarily blinding them.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the assailants quickly grabbed the cash — reportedly around ₹1 crore — and fled the scene within moments. The unusual method of attack has caught public attention and raised serious concerns.

Unusual Tactics Raise Alarm

The use of chilli powder as a weapon highlights a growing trend where criminals are adopting new and unconventional methods to carry out robberies. Such tactics make it easier for offenders to escape quickly without immediate resistance from victims.

The incident has left people in the area shocked, especially as Kukatpally is known for its busy roads and commercial activity.

Police Investigation Underway

Law enforcement authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the robbery. A special team has been formed to track down the suspects and recover the stolen money.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the attackers and trace their route. Surveillance has also been increased in and around the locality to prevent similar incidents.

Preliminary findings suggest that the cash involved in the robbery may be linked to hawala transactions, though officials are yet to confirm this aspect.

Concerns Over Public Safety

This incident has triggered discussions about safety in crowded urban areas and the risks associated with carrying large amounts of cash. Residents are urging authorities to strengthen security measures and increase patrolling to prevent such crimes.

The robbery serves as a reminder that even routine activities can become risky without proper precautions. It also highlights the importance of effective policing and quick response systems.

A Wake-Up Call for the City

The Kukatpally robbery is more than just another crime report — it reflects the evolving nature of criminal activities and the need for better vigilance.

Authorities are expected to continue their investigation and take necessary steps to restore public confidence. For now, residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid carrying large sums of cash without proper security arrangements.

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