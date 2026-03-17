Warangal Techie Dies in United States Virginia: Family Devastated

A 40-year-old tech professional from Warangal, who had been residing in the United States for several years, died of a sudden heart attack in Virginia, leaving his family devastated.

The deceased, identified as Tadipatri Rakesh, was working as a software engineer and had built his career in the U.S. According to reports, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Sunday evening and passed away shortly thereafter.

Rakesh had moved abroad in pursuit of better professional opportunities and had been part of the software industry for several years. In 2014, he married Tejaswini, a native of Karimnagar, and the couple is survived by two children.

The unexpected death has plunged his family, relatives, and friends into deep grief. Details regarding the repatriation of his mortal remains to India are still awaited.