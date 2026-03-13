Telangana Schools to Run Half Day Till 12:30 PM; Summer Holiday From April 24

Amid a steady rise in temperatures across the state, the government of Telangana has decided to revise school timings to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The state education department announced that schools will operate for shorter hours starting March 15 as part of measures to protect children from the intense summer heat.

According to the new schedule, all schools will conduct classes only during the morning hours, from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm, until the end of the current academic year. Officials stated that the change was introduced after noticing that temperatures have been increasing rapidly since early March, with strong heat already being felt by mid-morning.

The revised timing will apply to primary, upper primary, and high schools run by government, government-aided, and private management across the state. Authorities believe holding classes earlier in the day will help students continue their studies comfortably while avoiding prolonged exposure to the midday heat.

Midday Meals After Classes

For students studying in government-run schools, the midday meal will still be provided as usual. However, it will be served after the morning classes conclude under the new timetable.

Education department officials explained that the adjustment was made primarily to safeguard students’ health, as extended exposure to high temperatures can cause dehydration and other heat-related issues.

Separate Schedule for SSC Examination Centres

Schools that have been designated as examination centres for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination will follow a different schedule on examination days. On those days, these institutions will operate between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm to conduct the tests and manage related arrangements.

When there are no examinations scheduled, these schools will follow the same morning timetable as other schools, running classes from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Special Coaching Classes to Continue

The education department also clarified that special coaching sessions for Class 10 students preparing for their board exams will continue as planned. Officials said necessary steps will be taken to ensure students can prepare effectively without disruption.

Regional and district education officers have been directed to strictly implement the revised timings. Authorities have also warned that strict action will be taken against school managements that fail to follow the instructions.

Summer Holidays Announced

Meanwhile, the department has also confirmed the schedule for the upcoming Summer Holidays. The final working day for the current academic year will be April 23, and the summer break will begin on April 24 for all government and private schools across Telangana.

Similar Move Likely in Andhra Pradesh

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the education department is also considering a similar decision due to rising temperatures. Officials indicated that schools in the state may soon adopt half-day schedules, possibly starting from March 16, with formal orders expected shortly.

Authorities in both states are closely monitoring weather conditions and taking precautionary steps to ensure students can continue their education safely during the peak summer period.

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