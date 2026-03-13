Telangana: Half-Day Schools from March 17 to April 23 Amid Rising Summer Heat

The Telangana School Education Department has decided to introduce half-day school schedules across the state in view of the increasing summer heat and to ensure the safety and comfort of students.

According to the official order, all government, aided, and private schools will follow the revised timings beginning mid-March, with the arrangement remaining in effect until April 23.

Revised School Timings

Under the new schedule, schools will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, allowing students to complete their classes before the peak afternoon temperatures. The move is aimed at reducing students’ exposure to the intense summer heat while ensuring that regular academic activities continue without disruption.

Although the order mentions that the half-day system will start from March 15, the date falls on a Sunday. As a result, schools will begin following the new timings from Monday, March 17.

Class 10 Special Classes to Continue

The department has also clarified that special classes for Class 10 students will proceed as planned, considering their preparations for the upcoming board examinations. Schools have been instructed to ensure that revision sessions and exam preparation activities continue smoothly.

Officials believe the temporary shift to half-day schedules will help students cope better with the rising temperatures while keeping the academic schedule on track across the state.