Petrol and Diesel Prices Today in India on March 13 Fuel Rates in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

Fuel prices in several Indian cities witnessed only minor adjustments on Friday, March 13, as petrol and diesel rates largely remained stable despite volatility in the global crude oil market. After a turbulent week in international oil trading, retail fuel prices across the country showed limited movement.

Among major cities, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna continue to record some of the highest petrol prices. In contrast, cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow remain relatively cheaper markets, mainly due to variations in state taxes and local levies.

When it comes to diesel, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai are among the cities with the highest rates. Meanwhile, diesel prices are comparatively lower in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities (March 13)

In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre while diesel costs ₹87.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at ₹103.50 per litre and diesel at ₹90.03 per litre.

Kolkata has petrol priced at ₹105.41 per litre and diesel at ₹92.02 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol costs ₹100.90 per litre while diesel is ₹92.48 per litre.

Hyderabad records one of the highest fuel prices, with petrol at ₹107.50 per litre and diesel at ₹95.70 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹102.96 per litre and diesel at ₹90.99 per litre.

Pune has petrol at ₹104.04 per litre and diesel at ₹90.57 per litre.

In Lucknow, petrol costs ₹95.48 per litre while diesel is ₹88.64 per litre.

Jaipur reports petrol at ₹104.72 per litre and diesel at ₹90.21 per litre.

In Ahmedabad, petrol is priced at ₹94.49 per litre while diesel stands at ₹90.21 per litre.

Patna continues to see high fuel costs, with petrol at ₹105.47 per litre and diesel at ₹91.49 per litre.

Global Oil Prices Show Sharp Movement

The global benchmark Brent Crude was trading close to $100 per barrel on Friday after a strong two-day rally. The surge followed remarks from Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, who reportedly pledged to keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz effectively shut.

This narrow maritime route between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula is considered one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. A significant portion of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the strait, making any disruption a major factor affecting global energy prices.

Rupee Under Pressure Amid Oil Price Surge

The rise in crude oil prices has also weighed on the Indian currency. According to traders, the Reserve Bank of India may be intervening in the foreign exchange market by selling US dollars to limit further decline in the rupee.

On Friday, the Indian Rupee opened 12 paise weaker at a record low of 92.37 against the US dollar during early trading. Market experts say the currency could remain under pressure as rising oil prices continue to influence financial markets.

Analysts believe energy costs are currently shaping sentiment across foreign exchange markets, bond yields and equities. With geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and foreign investors pulling funds out of domestic equities, volatility may continue in the coming days.

Traders also noted that the central bank has been stepping in periodically since the conflict began to reduce sharp currency movements, and such interventions may continue as long as global oil prices remain unstable.

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