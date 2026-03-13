Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Date: Will Eid Be Celebrated on March 19 or 20? Moon Sighting Details

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion, Muslims across the world are eagerly awaiting the festival of Eid ul-Fitr. The exact date of the celebration depends on the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. According to astronomical predictions, Eid is likely to be observed either on March 19 or March 20 in different parts of the world.

Moon Sighting to Determine Eid Date

The festival falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, and marks the end of the fasting period during Ramadan. Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, the appearance of the crescent moon determines when the new month begins.

The International Astronomical Center has indicated that the Shawwal crescent moon is expected to be visible on March 18, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan in countries that started fasting on February 18.

Different Eid Dates Across Countries

Based on these projections, countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—where Ramadan began on February 18—are likely to celebrate Eid on March 19, provided the crescent moon is sighted that evening.

In nations where the fasting month started a day later, including India, the moon is expected to be visible on March 19. As a result, Eid celebrations in these regions may take place on March 20.

Importance of Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast,” is one of the most significant celebrations in Islam. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a sacred month during which Muslims observe daily fasting, prayer, and acts of charity.

On Eid morning, devotees gather at mosques and open prayer grounds to perform special prayers. Families then celebrate the occasion by sharing festive meals, exchanging gifts, and extending greetings to friends and relatives.

Saudi Arabia Announces Holiday

Meanwhile, authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced a four-day holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors in connection with Eid ul-Fitr. The break will begin on March 18, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan.

Holiday Change in Jammu and Kashmir

In another development, the administration of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has rescheduled the public holiday for Jumat-ul-Vida. According to an official notice, the holiday will now be observed on March 13, 2026, instead of the previously scheduled date of March 20.

As always, the final confirmation of the Eid date will depend on the official moon sighting announcements made by religious authorities in each country. Muslims around the world will wait for these announcements before beginning the festive celebrations.

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