Netflix Launches Eyeline Studios VFX Hub in Hyderabad, Strengthening India’s AVGC Industry

Global streaming platform Netflix has expanded its international production network by opening a new visual effects facility, Eyeline Studios, in HITEC City, Hyderabad, India. The launch of this centre marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its creative and technological capabilities worldwide.

The newly inaugurated facility spans around 32,000 square feet and becomes the fifth global hub for Eyeline Studios. The studio already operates similar centres in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London. Industry sources indicate that the Hyderabad unit could employ nearly 300 professionals by the end of 2026, with recruitment focusing on highly skilled visual effects specialists.

According to Netflix, the new studio will support advanced visual effects work for international film and television projects, helping position India as an important hub in the global entertainment production chain.

Telangana Leadership Welcomes Netflix Expansion

The facility was officially inaugurated by A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, along with the state’s IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad naturally fits Netflix’s vision because the city combines creativity, advanced technology, and a highly skilled workforce.

He also invited the streaming company to consider establishing its India headquarters in the upcoming Future City (Hyderabad), assuring that the government would provide adequate space for the project. Emphasizing the state’s investment-friendly environment, he stated that Telangana continues to emerge as a strong destination for global business.

Netflix Highlights India’s Creative Potential

In a recorded message, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, described India as one of the most vibrant storytelling markets in the world. He noted that the country offers a rich pool of creative talent, technical expertise, and large-scale production capabilities. Sarandos added that the Hyderabad centre will play an important role in meeting the growing demand for high-quality visual effects and will support India’s ambitions in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector.

Hyderabad’s Strength in Visual Effects Talent

Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Eyeline Studios, pointed out that India has long been an important contributor to global visual effects production due to the depth of its skilled workforce. He said Hyderabad stands out because of its strong technology infrastructure, engineering expertise, and vibrant film industry, making it an ideal location for building long-term creative capabilities.

Opportunities for Local Talent and Creators

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the Telangana government is taking a systematic approach to transform Hyderabad into a global centre for the AVGC industry. By building world-class infrastructure and developing skilled professionals, the state aims to create an ecosystem that attracts international studios and investors.

He noted that Netflix’s presence will open new opportunities for local artists, technicians, and creators, while integrating Hyderabad more closely with the global entertainment industry. The minister also encouraged the company to collaborate with Young India Skills University to develop industry-focused training programs for aspiring professionals.

Strengthening India’s AVGC Ecosystem

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary in the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said Hyderabad already has a strong base in the AVGC sector, with several major international studios operating in the city. He also revealed that the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, established in Mumbai last year, is planning to open a regional campus in Hyderabad soon.

Industry Voices Welcome the Development

Actor and producer Rana Daggubati said the city’s creative landscape has evolved significantly over the past two decades. He added that the arrival of Eyeline Studios represents another milestone in Hyderabad’s journey toward becoming a global destination for filmmakers, artists, and storytellers.

With the launch of this new visual effects centre, Hyderabad further strengthens its position as an emerging global hub for digital production and creative technology.