Gold Rate Today March 13: Check Latest Prices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on Friday, March 13, as the strengthening US dollar and correction in global bullion markets put pressure on the yellow metal. After recent gains, gold prices showed a modest pullback and remained on track to register a second consecutive weekly decline.

Despite the dip, gold continues to be one of the most valuable investment assets for Indian buyers and investors.

Gold and Silver Futures on MCX

In early trade on Friday, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) moved lower. The April gold contract was trading about 0.24% lower at around ₹1,59,885 per 10 grams at approximately 10:26 AM.

Meanwhile, the May silver contract also recorded a minor decline. Silver futures slipped nearly 0.16% and were trading close to ₹2,67,537 per kilogram during the same period.

According to data from India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-carat gold stood at around ₹1,60,600 per 10 grams at 10:30 AM on March 13, while 22-carat gold was priced near ₹1,47,217 per 10 grams. Silver (999 purity) was quoted at approximately ₹2,68,800 per kilogram.

Gold’s Strong Long-Term Performance

Gold has delivered remarkable returns to investors over the years. The precious metal experienced one of its strongest rallies in decades last year, rising more than 75 percent and marking its most impressive performance since 1979.

Over the past two decades, gold prices have surged nearly 1,500 percent. During the same 20-year period, the metal generated an average annual return of around 15.6 percent, outperforming many other asset classes. Investments in gold during this period have multiplied roughly 18 times.

However, in the short term, the market has turned slightly cautious. On a weekly basis, gold prices are expected to decline by nearly 1 percent, which would mark the first time since November that the metal has fallen for two consecutive weeks. Analysts say momentum slowed amid geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold was around ₹1,60,460 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was selling at approximately ₹1,47,088 per 10 grams. The MCX gold rate in the city was near ₹1,60,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Mumbai were reported at about ₹2,67,250 per kilogram for bullion, with MCX silver trading at similar levels.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stood close to ₹1,60,180 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at around ₹1,46,832 per 10 grams. The MCX gold rate in the national capital was approximately ₹1,60,100 per 10 grams.

Silver bullion prices in the city were reported near ₹2,66,790 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, 24-carat gold was trading at roughly ₹1,60,670 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at around ₹1,47,281 per 10 grams. The MCX gold rate in the city was close to ₹1,60,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Ahmedabad were reported near ₹2,67,600 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the rate of 24-carat gold was approximately ₹1,60,560 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at about ₹1,47,180 per 10 grams. MCX gold in the city was trading near ₹1,60,073 per 10 grams.

Silver bullion prices were around ₹2,67,400 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 24-carat gold was about ₹1,60,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at nearly ₹1,46,868 per 10 grams. The MCX gold rate was around ₹1,60,073 per 10 grams.

Silver bullion was priced close to ₹2,66,840 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, 24-carat gold was priced at roughly ₹1,60,690 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat rate was around ₹1,47,299 per 10 grams. MCX gold was trading near ₹1,60,073 per 10 grams.

Silver bullion prices were approximately ₹2,67,620 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of 24-carat gold was about ₹1,60,900 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at roughly ₹1,47,492 per 10 grams. MCX gold was trading around ₹1,60,073 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in the city were close to ₹2,67,970 per kilogram.

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