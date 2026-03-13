What Is Telangana Road Sector Policy 2047? New Road Network Plan Explained

The government of Telangana has introduced an ambitious long-term plan to upgrade and expand its road infrastructure over the next two decades. Named the Telangana Road Sector Policy 2047, the initiative is designed to significantly improve transportation networks and strengthen economic connectivity throughout the state.

The strategy is a key component of the broader Telangana Rising Vision 2047, a development roadmap aimed at transforming Telangana into a major economic powerhouse by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence.

Strengthening Connectivity With Hyderabad

A major objective of the policy is to improve road connectivity between various districts and the state capital, Hyderabad, which remains the primary economic and commercial hub of Telangana. By enhancing road infrastructure, the government hopes to ensure smoother travel and better mobility for both residents and businesses.

During a review meeting on March 11, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare plans for constructing additional link roads to reduce traffic congestion in Hyderabad. The proposal is part of the state’s long-term infrastructure goals under the 2047 mission.

The chief minister emphasized the need for a road network that would allow people to travel from Hyderabad to any destination within the state in a shorter and predictable timeframe.

Proposal for Ring Roads in District Headquarters

As part of the new vision, officials have also been asked to study the feasibility of constructing ring roads around district headquarters towns. These ring roads would then be connected to major highways to ensure better traffic movement and reduce congestion in urban centres.

Such projects are expected to streamline transportation while improving access between different regions of the state.

Expanding the Road Network by 2047

According to the proposed policy framework, Telangana’s road network will undergo major expansion over the coming decades. The total length of roads in the state is expected to increase from the current 34,000 kilometres to more than 53,000 kilometres by 2047.

To achieve this goal, the government plans to develop a structured road hierarchy across the state.

Three-Level Road Connectivity Plan

The policy outlines a tiered approach to road development:

Four-lane or six-lane highways will connect Hyderabad with all district headquarters.

Four-lane roads will link district headquarters with one another.

Two-lane roads will connect district headquarters with mandal headquarters.

This structure aims to ensure efficient connectivity from the state capital down to smaller administrative regions.

Comprehensive Road Network Master Plan

The Telangana Roads and Buildings Department is currently preparing a detailed Comprehensive Road Network Master Plan. The plan will identify a “core road network” that will form the backbone of the state’s transportation system.

Development under the policy will be carried out in phases, with targets set for the years 2030, 2035 and 2047.

Can More Roads Solve Hyderabad’s Traffic Problem?

While the policy promises large-scale road expansion, urban planners continue to debate whether building more roads alone can resolve traffic congestion in fast-growing cities like Hyderabad. Experts say that along with new roads, improvements in public transportation and traffic management will also be essential to address long-term mobility challenges.

Nevertheless, the Telangana Road Sector Policy 2047 represents one of the most ambitious infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the state government, aimed at creating a modern and well-connected road network for the future.

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