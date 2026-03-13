Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Faces Last-Minute Pressure Before Release

Excitement surrounding the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, is steadily intensifying as its release date approaches. The film has already begun making waves in international markets, particularly in North America, where advance ticket sales are witnessing an impressive response.

Industry reports suggest that the movie is attracting huge interest from audiences overseas, with ticket bookings climbing rapidly each day.

Strong Advance Sales in North America

According to the latest trade estimates, advance bookings for the film’s opening wsday in North America — including premiere shows and the first day screenings — have already reached approximately $1.8 million.

The numbers become even more remarkable when looking at the opening weekend. Reports indicate that advance ticket sales for the first weekend have already crossed $3.65 million. If the momentum continues, the film could potentially set a new benchmark for the highest advance booking collection ever recorded by an Indian film in the region.

Director Still Working on Final Cut

While the film is achieving significant milestones at the box office even before its release, the production team is still busy finalising the movie. Director Aditya Dhar is reportedly focused on completing the final version and polishing the last stages of post-production.

With the overseas premiere scheduled soon, the production team must deliver the completed print to international distributors at least a day before the screenings begin to ensure a smooth rollout in theatres.

Race Against Time Before Release

Interestingly, with only a few days remaining before the global premiere, Dhar recently hinted through a social media update that he is still working on the film’s final output. This revelation has sparked curiosity among fans and industry watchers about the last-minute preparations taking place behind the scenes.

The situation presents a fascinating contrast — on one side, the movie is achieving record-breaking advance ticket sales overseas, while on the other, the creative team is working against the clock to lock the final version.

Release Date

The highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. With strong pre-release buzz and exceptional advance bookings, expectations are high that the film could deliver a powerful opening at the global box office.

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