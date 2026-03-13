YSRCP’s 15-year journey fueled by people’s struggles

YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said the party’s 15-year journey has been shaped by relentless struggles for the people and reaffirmed that it will continue to fight on behalf of the public without fear of political vendetta. Addressing the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli after the YSRCP formation day celebrations, he extended greetings to party cadre on the completion of 15 years and said the party, inspired by the ideals of late leader Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has firmly established itself in the hearts of the people despite conspiracies, harassment and what he termed as illegal cases.

Jupudi said that when YS Jagan set out to console nearly 700 families who reportedly died of shock following YSR’s demise, several obstacles were created by the then governments and he was even jailed. Despite these challenges, he never stepped back from standing with the people, he said, adding that the same fighting spirit continues to define the party today. He noted that YS Jagan carried forward YSR’s legacy of welfare and development and strengthened grassroots governance through village and ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras. According to him, these initiatives reflected Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj and became a national model for public administration during the 2019–24 period.

Criticizing the coalition government’s 22-month rule, Jupudi said it has eroded public trust and alleged that corruption and exploitation have become widespread, with people claiming that every public service now comes at a fixed rate. He accused the government of neglecting public issues and cited the cancellation of house site pattas distributed to nearly 51,000 poor families in the capital region under the pretext of “demographic imbalance” as an example of what he described as a discriminatory approach. He further stated that while YS Jagan’s government ensured that around 56 percent of positions and appointments benefited SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, the present coalition government is moving in the opposite direction.

Reiterating that the YSRCP has always trusted the people, Jupudi said the party will continue its path of public struggle and intensify its fight against what it calls anti-people policies. He said YS Jagan will once again engage directly with the public and may undertake a future padayatra to stay among the people and highlight their concerns. Expressing confidence that people clearly recognize the difference between the welfare-oriented governance of YS Jagan and the current coalition rule, he asserted that attempts to suppress YSRCP leaders through cases and arrests will not halt the party’s movement. He concluded by saying that the party draws its strength from the people and will remain at the forefront of public movements to restore governance focused on welfare, development and social justice.