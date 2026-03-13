20 Lakh IT Job Losses in India Estimated Due to AI Threat

For more than two decades, India’s information technology industry has been one of the biggest sources of employment, creating opportunities for millions of skilled professionals. The sector has played a major role in strengthening the country’s economy and making India a global hub for software services.

However, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is now raising concerns about the future of jobs in the IT sector. Experts believe that increased reliance on automation and AI-based tools could significantly affect employment trends in the coming years.

Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence in IT

In recent times, technology companies have begun integrating AI-powered tools into several aspects of their operations. From writing and reviewing code to automating routine tasks, artificial intelligence is gradually becoming an important part of software development processes.

Many organisations are adopting AI solutions to increase productivity, reduce costs, and speed up project delivery. While these technologies offer several advantages for businesses, they may also reduce the need for large human workforces in certain areas.

NITI Aayog Report Raises Concerns

A recent assessment by NITI Aayog has highlighted the potential impact of AI on employment within the Indian IT industry. According to the findings, the sector could witness a substantial reduction in its workforce over the next five years.

Currently, the IT and software industry in India employs nearly 7.5 million people. However, projections suggest that the number could fall to around 6 million or even lower by 2031 if automation continues to expand at the current pace.

Potential Job Losses in the Sector

Experts estimate that between 15 lakh and 20 lakh positions could disappear in the IT sector during the next five years. This potential drop represents a significant portion of the current workforce and signals a major shift in employment patterns within the industry.

The possibility of losing nearly one-fourth of the workforce has sparked concern among professionals and analysts alike. If the predictions hold true, approximately one in every four employees working in the IT sector could face job uncertainties in the near future.

Need for Reskilling and Adaptation

Industry observers believe the impact of AI will not only eliminate certain jobs but also create new roles that require different skill sets. As a result, professionals may need to focus on upgrading their skills, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, and advanced software development.

Preparing the workforce for these emerging technologies could play a crucial role in ensuring that employees remain relevant in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

A Transforming Job Market

The rise of AI marks a significant turning point for the IT sector. While automation may improve efficiency and innovation, it also highlights the urgent need for workforce adaptation.

As technology continues to evolve, the challenge for both companies and employees will be to strike a balance between embracing innovation and protecting employment opportunities.

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