Telangana 10th Results 2026 Tomorrow, April 29, at 2 PM

The Telangana education authorities have officially confirmed that the Class 10 (SSC) examination results will be released on Wednesday. Students can expect the results to be declared at 2 PM.

The board conducted the SSC examinations over a month-long period, beginning on March 14 and concluding on April 16. Thousands of students across the state appeared for these exams and are now eagerly waiting for their results.

Officials have advised students to keep their hall ticket details ready to check their scores once the results are announced. The results will be made available online through official portals.

With the announcement just a day away, anticipation is high among students and parents. The results will play a crucial role in determining the next academic step for students, including their choice of intermediate courses.

Students are encouraged to remain calm and check only official sources for accurate information once the results go live.

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