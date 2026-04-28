Ashu Reddy Vs NRI Dharmendra: Viral Audio Leaks

Actress Ashu Reddy is currently in the news due to a major controversy involving an NRI named Dharmendra.

Reports suggest that an audio clip has been leaked online, and it is now going viral on social media. In this audio, it is claimed that there was a heated conversation between Ashu Reddy and Dharmendra.

According to the leaked audio, reports suggest that Ashu Reddy said she would return around ₹1.5 crore by the end of May, and the remaining amount would be paid later when she becomes financially settled. Reports suggest she also asked him not to prolong the issue and mentioned that she is not interested in continuing discussions on this matter.

Based on the audio, reports suggest that money transactions between them are being discussed. However, it is important to note that the audio clip is not officially confirmed, and its authenticity is still unclear.

Some reports also claim that Ashu Reddy allegedly threatened Dharmendra during the conversation, but these claims are not verified.

At the same time, reports suggest that Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London, has filed a complaint against her. He alleged that they were in a relationship for several years and that she promised to marry him.

According to the complaint, reports suggest he spent a huge amount—around ₹9.35 crore—on her, including expenses on gold, cars, and properties.

However, the marriage did not happen, which reportedly led to a dispute. Following this, a case has been registered, and police have started an investigation.

On the other hand, Ashu Reddy has strongly denied all the allegations. She stated that the claims being circulated are false and warned that she will take legal action against those spreading misinformation.