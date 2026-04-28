Hyderabad, Telangana Likely to See Rains Till April 30: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm alert for the next four days.

According to IMD, many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Wind speeds may reach around 30–40 kmph in some areas. Rainfall is expected till April 30, 2026, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers likely, especially during the evening and night hours.

There is also a chance of light to moderate rain during this period. These weather changes may happen mainly in the evenings or at night.

At the same time, some districts may continue to experience heatwave conditions during the daytime, making the weather unstable with both heat and rain.

IMD has given a yellow alert, which means people should stay careful, especially during thunderstorms and lightning.

Officials have advised people to:

Avoid standing under trees during lightning

Be careful while travelling during heavy winds

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Overall, Hyderabad and nearby areas may see changing weather for the next few days, with a mix of heat, rain, and thunderstorms.