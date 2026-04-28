Allu Arjun Sets New Rule for Films, Fans Excited

Popular actor Allu Arjun, known as the “Icon Star,” has reportedly taken an important decision about his upcoming movies.

After spending many years on big projects like Pushpa, Allu Arjun now wants to release movies faster and more regularly. To make this happen, he has introduced a new rule for his film shoots.

According to reports, Allu Arjun has decided that his part of shooting for any movie should be completed within 200 days. This means directors must finish filming his scenes within this time.

If a movie does not complete shooting in the given time, he may pause that project and move on to another film. This is a big change from the usual process where big films take years to finish.

With this plan, Allu Arjun is also thinking of working on multiple films at the same time. He is currently busy with a film directed by Atlee and may soon start another project with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This new rule is mainly to give more films to fans in less time. Usually, big-budget pan-India movies take a long time to complete, but Allu Arjun wants to change that.

Overall, this decision has created excitement among fans, as they can expect more frequent releases from the star in the coming years.