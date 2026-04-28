ONE by MSN: A Landmark in the Making, Leading Neopolis’ Luxury Evolution

A year after its landmark launch, ONE by MSN Realty is rapidly transforming from vision to reality—both on ground and in the minds of luxury homebuyers. What began as an ambitious statement in Kokapet Neopolis is today emerging as one of Hyderabad’s most talked-about premium residential addresses.

Launched in April 2025, ONE by MSN was envisioned as a next-generation luxury community, set across 7.7 acres with five high-rise towers and exclusively designed 4 BHK residences. With expansive homes ranging from 5,250 sq. ft. to 7,460 sq. ft., the project stands apart for its scale, space, and clarity of vision—offering a rare sense of openness in an otherwise dense urban landscape.

In collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of the most reputed names in the construction industry, ONE by MSN is witnessing rapid and efficient progress on site. Backed by their proven expertise and execution excellence, the project has already achieved 100% completion of excavation for all five basements across towers, laying a strong foundation for the superstructure, with multiple towers already reaching the 2nd floor and the 3rd floor in progress.

This pace of development is matched by strong market response. ONE by MSN has attracted significant interest from discerning buyers, including HNIs and NRIs, drawn by its combination of location, scale, and lifestyle offering. Its presence in Neopolis—one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing premium corridors with seamless access to the IT hub, educational institutes, top hospitals and Outer Ring Road—further strengthens its appeal as both a residential and investment destination.

What truly sets ONE by MSN apart is its approach to lifestyle design. From thoughtfully curated spaces to expansive layouts and premium finishes, every element is crafted to offer a refined, global living experience. The project brings together scale, privacy, and modern conveniences in a way that is rarely seen, creating a community designed for elevated everyday living.

Over the past year, MSN Realty has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad’s most prominent and sought-after real estate brands. Driven by a clear focus on quality, scale, and execution, the company continues to strengthen its presence through strategic land acquisitions—including the recent high-profile purchase in Raidurgam at ₹177 crore per acre. With a robust pipeline of developments, MSN Realty is well-positioned to cater to a wider spectrum of homebuyers in the years ahead.

As construction progresses with speed and precision, ONE by MSN is no longer just a promising launch—it is fast emerging as a defining landmark in Hyderabad’s luxury housing landscape.

Rapid progress. Strong foundation. One by MSN