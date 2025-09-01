September 2 School Holiday or not?

With September just around the corner, confusion prevails regarding the opening of Indian schools and colleges. With the rains still lashing many parts of the country and major festivals in progress, most of the state governments are putting safety measures in place to protect students. The situation is not clear, and parents want to know if their children will be attending school on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Northern India: Weather Woes Continue

Jammu & Kashmir

Heavy rains and flood-like situations have brought normal life in most districts to a grinding halt. Government and private schools in the entire Jammu division have already been closed till September 1. If the weather continues to remain poor, closure has also been warned against extending into September 2.

Uttarakhand

Schools in districts like Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Haridwar were closed on September 1 as there was continuous rain and also the threat of landslides. Authorities are keeping a close watch before deciding on reopening for September 2.

Punjab

There was widespread flooding in the state, and hence the government has declared school closures until September 3. This indicates that schools will certainly not reopen on September 2.

Himalayan States: Closures as Precaution for Safety

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts are under advisories for landslides and heavy rain. Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers were shut on September 1, with the further decision to be based on weather reports.

Southern India: Rains and Festivals Impacting Classes

Kerala

Students are on an Onam festival break, with schools closed until September 7. Normal classes are to be resumed on September 8, 2025, withstanding weather interruptions.

Telangana

There were previous holidays announced for August 29 and 30 as a red alert for heavy rains. Extensions into September 2 are likely if rain continues, particularly in districts such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Khammam.

Andhra Pradesh

Some coastal districts such as Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and Krishna are facing waterlogging and traffic congestion due to monsoon rains. There is no statewide holiday announced, but local district governments could declare closures on September 2 based on the situation.

Probable Status for September 2

Established Closed: Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh (due to rains and safety issues).

Festival Closure: Kerala (Onam holidays until September 7).

Under Review: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (rain-related decisions likely).

Probable Openings: Other states where weather conditions are settled.

Conclusion

September 1 was not a holiday for the whole nation, but schools in various Indian states were closed due to flooding, landslides, and Onam festival holidays. Regarding September 2, 2025, numerous closures are likely to persist in flood-affected and rain-affected states, while Kerala will continue on its planned Onam break. Parents and students are advised to keep themselves informed of local district or state government news prior to returning to school.

