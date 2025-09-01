Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Gupta successfully complete 7 Jyotirlinga Darshan

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Kumar has been riding high on the success of his back to back hit shows. The actor who seems grateful for all the success, recently completed the 7 Jyotirlinga Darshan along with actor Ankit Gupta. Kumar and Gupta shared the pictures from their holy trip on their social media accounts.

The actor captioned it as, "Aaj hamare 7 jyotirling ke darshan poore hogya. Mahadev ka bulawa aarha hai or hum pohch jate hain unke pass (Today we completed the 7 Jyotirlinga Darshan. Lord Mhadev calls us and we reach.) हर हर महादेव.नमः शिवाये .#somnathtemple महाँकाल #nageswarmahadev #dwarka #betdwarkagujrat Shiva is not outside, he lives in the silence within "

The actor who rose to fame with the popular television show “Udaariyaan” was loved for his angry young man image in the hit TV reality show Bigg Boss season 17. Kumar was seen heartbroken after his ugly breakupwith actress Isha Malviya, and that made fans sympathize with him in the show.

Abhishek recently announced that he had fulfilled his dream of buying a house of his own in Mumbai, on his birthday. He took to social media in sharing the good news and wrote, “Abhishek, who turned 31 on Tuesday, wrote: “NAYE GHAR KA SHREE GANESH. Sabse pehle to aap sabka dil se shukariya itna pyaar and itni pyaari pyaari birthday wishes dene k liye. (First of all, a heartfelt thank you to all of you for showering me with so much love and such beautiful birthday wishes.)”

He added: “Aaj ap sabke pyaar ki wajh se, meri mehnat or parivaar k aashirwad se maine apna ek boht bada sapna poora krlia, Mumbai me mera pehla chota sa pyaara sa ghar khareed kar. Itna acha lag rha hai k kya batau. (Today, because of your love, my hard work, and my family’s blessings, I’ve fulfilled one of my biggest dreams—I’ve bought my very first little home in Mumbai. The feeling is beyond words.)”

He expressed how hard he had worked to reach where he is today. “Boht mehnat ki hai yahan tak pochne k liye, boht kuch sacrifice kia hai or utna hi pyaar aap sabne dia hai. Bas aap sab apna pyaar aese hi bana k rakhna. ( I’ve worked very hard to reach here, made many sacrifices, and received just as much love from all of you.)”

“Mai mehnat karta jauga or aap sabko boht proud feel krwauga. Thank you again for the birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL (Please keep giving me your love the same way. I promise to keep working hard and make you all feel proud. Thank you once again for the lovely birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL.)”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.