Telangana School Holidays 2025: Complete List of Dates

As the ninth month of the year unfolds, Telangana's students and parents are eager to know the school holiday schedule. September is a month of diverse traditions, community celebrations, and seasonal transitions, marked by mid-term exams, projects, and cultural events in schools. Amidst the hustle and bustle, it's essential to stay informed about the upcoming holidays and breaks.

School Holiday List in Telangana

According to the Telangana government’s holiday calendar, schools will observe several holidays in September 2025. Some key dates to note include:

September 5: Urs-un-Nabi, a significant occasion commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

September 24 to October 2: Dassara celebrations, a major festival in the region

September 21 to October 3: A 13-day festival break for most schools and institutions, providing a much-needed respite for students

Rain-Related School Closures

Telangana's weather conditions can be unpredictable, and schools in rain-affected districts may be closed temporarily. Parents and students are advised to stay updated on any rain-related school closure notifications from schools and the state government.

Holiday Schedule Variations

School holidays in Telangana can vary depending on the region, local culture, customs, education boards, and individual school policies. While most schools will observe the mentioned holidays, some institutions may have different schedules. For instance:

Christian minority institutions: These schools will have a shorter six-day holiday from September 27 to October 2, 2025.

Stay Informed

To ensure effective planning and communication, students, parents, and educators must stay updated on school holidays in Telangana. This article will be regularly updated with the latest information on scheduled and unscheduled holidays, so be sure to check back for the most recent updates.

