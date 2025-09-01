Nia Sharma shares her quick and easy healthy pudding recipe

Mumbai Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma seems to be on an experimenting spree. The actress, on September 1, took to her social media account to share her new pudding recipe that she is currently in love with.

The actress amalgamated curd, banana, and blueberries together and looked thrilled and excited to share her recipe with her fans.

Sharing the video of the same, she said, “So I'm gonna make my chia pudding today. Curd, banana, and blueberries. Blend them well. Blend it into a nice thick flavored yogurt.” She further said, “Soak chia for the chia pudding. Add your favorite fruits, whatever you have. Almonds, walnuts, and dates on one side, okay. Chocolate oats, just a handful of them. A handful of seeds—pumpkin, sunflower, flax seeds, a mix of all of them.” She further quipped, “Add your emotions and your feelings, and it'll taste the best.Haven't I made myself the healthiest chia pudding?! It's got every goddamn thing that you can think of.”

Fans were quick to jump onto her comment section to appreciate her for her food recipe. The actress had recently shared a quick hack for teeth whitening.

The actress had made a paste out of baking soda, lemon, coconut oil, and her everyday toothpaste for her minor teeth stains. In the video shared by her on her social media account, she was seen applying the paste onto her set of teeth and waiting for a couple of minutes before brushing with a toothbrush. She captioned it as, “Life's turning into complete home hacks! Didn't really bother about my teeth whitening (because they looked white up until now) until I watched 5000 reels again (baking soda, salt, lemon, toothpaste hack).

Nia has always been experimental with a lot of things and even creates home hacks for skin and other small issues that can be resolved at home. Nia believes in keeping it simple and organic over chemical products.The actress, who enjoys small joys of life, recently was enjoying the Mumbai rains from her humongous balcony. Joining her was her best friend and actress Krystle D'Souza, and the BFFs were seen soaking in the heavy Mumbai rains, turning the gloomy weather into cozy, laughter-filled, and fun moments.

