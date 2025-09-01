PMK disciplinary panel submits report, founder to take final call

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA P. Arul (Salem West) on Monday said the party’s nine-member Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), constituted by founder Dr S. Ramadoss, has completed its deliberations and submitted its recommendations in a sealed cover.

Addressing reporters after a meeting at Thailapuram, Arul said the committee discussed issues that had “marred the reputation of the party” and deliberated for more than two hours before finalising its report. “The minutes of the meeting, along with the recommendations, have been submitted to the party founder. He will take the final decision,” the MLA said.

The DAC was formed after several incidents in recent months triggered internal turmoil within the PMK. Party insiders said the committee examined multiple complaints and controversies, including those involving senior leaders, before preparing its report. Arul added that a series of key meetings had been scheduled this week.

On Tuesday (September 2), district secretaries and presidents will convene, followed by the administrative committee meeting the next day. Functionaries of the Vanniyar Sangam, PMK’s parent organisation, are also expected to attend the district secretaries’ meeting.

“The discussions will focus on the party’s growth, its next course of action, and membership enrolment,” Arul said. Significantly, the MLA noted that the party founder has the authority to accept, modify, or reject the recommendations made by the DAC. “Dr Ramadoss alone is empowered to take the final call on the committee’s findings,” Arul clarified. When asked about the status of the party's working president, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Arul said he has not yet replied to the show-cause notice served on him.

“So far, there has been no response from Dr Anbumani,” he said. The notice was issued in the wake of ongoing tensions between the leadership and the disciplinary committee. The outcome of these deliberations is likely to play a crucial role in shaping PMK’s internal dynamics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Party workers believe the founder’s decision will be decisive in restoring discipline and charting the organisation’s political course in the coming months.

