School Holiday on January 15, 2026: State-Wise Closure Updates for Sankranti

Students and parents across several Indian states are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain open or closed on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The date coincides with Makar Sankranti and regional harvest festivals, along with winter vacation extensions in parts of North India. As a result, many states have announced school closures, while a few regions will observe a regular working day.

Here is a detailed, state-wise breakdown of school holiday status on January 15, 2026, with special focus on Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other South Indian states.

Telangana: Sankranti Holidays Continue

In Telangana, January 15, 2026, will be a school holiday as part of the extended Sankranti vacation. The state government has declared a multi-day break for all government and private educational institutions to allow students to celebrate Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma with their families. Schools across Hyderabad and other districts are expected to reopen only after the Sankranti holiday period concludes.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed for Pongal and Sankranti

Andhra Pradesh will also observe a school holiday on January 15 due to Pongal and Sankranti celebrations. Educational institutions across the state traditionally remain closed for several days during this harvest festival. Students can expect schools to resume after the completion of the festival break, as per individual school calendars.

Tamil Nadu: Pongal Festival Holidays in Effect

In Tamil Nadu, schools will remain closed on January 15, 2026, as part of the four-day Pongal festival holidays. The celebrations, which include Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, are dedicated to farmers and agricultural prosperity. All government and private schools are observing this festive break.

Karnataka: Makar Sankranti Holiday

Schools across Karnataka will be closed on January 15 on account of Makar Sankranti, which is a public holiday in the state. Government offices and educational institutions will remain shut, allowing families to participate in traditional festivities.

Kerala: Regular Working Day

In Kerala, January 15, 2026, is expected to be a regular school day, as the state does not observe Makar Sankranti as a public holiday. However, some private institutions may announce local holidays based on individual management decisions.

Delhi and Delhi-NCR: Schools Closed Due to Winter Vacation Extension

Although Makar Sankranti is not a gazetted holiday in Delhi, schools in the national capital will remain closed on January 15 due to an extension of winter vacations. The Directorate of Education has extended the winter break until January 15, 2026, citing extreme cold wave conditions, dense fog, and rising pollution levels.

Several Delhi-NCR regions, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have also extended winter holidays. While some NCR districts officially reopen on January 16, many schools are expected to remain closed on January 15.

Uttar Pradesh: Holiday for Makar Sankranti and Cold Weather

In Uttar Pradesh, January 15, 2026, is being observed as a school holiday due to Makar Sankranti, along with ongoing winter vacation and cold weather alerts. Dense fog and low temperatures have prompted authorities to suspend physical classes in many districts. Parents and students are advised to follow district-level notifications for reopening dates.

Uttarakhand: Ghughuti Festival Holiday

Schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed on January 15 due to Ghughuti, a regional harvest festival celebrated during Makar Sankranti. The day is traditionally marked as a school holiday, allowing children to participate in cultural celebrations.

Assam: Magh Bihu Holiday

In Assam, January 15, 2026, will be a statewide school holiday on account of Magh Bihu, the main harvest festival. All government and private educational institutions across Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and other districts will remain closed.

Gujarat: Uttarayan Celebrations Continue

Gujarat will observe a school holiday on January 15 as part of the Uttarayan (kite festival) celebrations. Schools and colleges traditionally remain closed on both days of the festival.

Haryana and Chandigarh: Winter Break in Effect

Schools in Haryana will remain closed till January 15 as part of the state’s winter vacation schedule. Similarly, Chandigarh has extended winter holidays due to fluctuating temperatures, with schools expected to reopen only after January 17.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance, Rituals, and Ways to celebrate!