Anaganaga Oka Raju Gets Blockbuster Talk; Naveen Polishetty Steals Show This Sankranti

With the aim of turning this Sankranthi into a festival of laughter, star entertainer Naveen Polishetty arrived in theatres with Anaganaga Oka Raju. After delivering three consecutive blockbusters and earning a special place in the hearts of audiences, Naveen Polishetty plays the lead in this film. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. The film is directed by debutant Mari, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

Released today (January 14) as a Sankranthi treat amid huge expectations, Anaganaga Oka Raju has been receiving an extraordinary response right from the first show. Audiences are calling it a true festival film that not only delivers nonstop laughter but also touches hearts with its emotional climax. With viewers showering immense love on the film from the very first screening, the team held a success press meet to express their gratitude and share their happiness.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Polishetty said,

“First of all, Sankranthi greetings to everyone. From the overseas premiere shows itself, the response has been phenomenal. Everyone in theatres is thoroughly enjoying the film. Hearing audiences describe it as nonstop entertainment is incredibly gratifying. Those who haven’t watched the film yet, please book your tickets and go. You’ll definitely enjoy it.

This morning, we watched the film along with audiences at Sriramulu Theatre in Hyderabad. From the first half to the second half, people were laughing continuously without any drop. At the same time, many said the emotion in the climax worked beautifully. People are saying they came to laugh freely but ended up with tears in their eyes in the end. My heartfelt thanks to every single viewer who gave Anaganaga Oka Raju blockbuster talk from the very first show. I also thank our media friends who stood by us with their support.”

Heroine Meenakshi Chaudhary said,

“The wonderful response our film is receiving from audiences makes me extremely happy. This result makes all our hard work feel worthwhile. I’m delighted that everyone is appreciating my character Charulatha. It was a challenging role for me, and it’s the first time I’ve done such a cute mass comedy role. Seeing a film I acted in release during Sankranthi and achieve success gives me immense joy. I hope everyone continues to watch and enjoy the film.”

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said,

“We were confident about Anaganaga Oka Raju right from the beginning, and audiences have turned that confidence into reality. The film is getting positive talk everywhere. Viewers are enjoying the comedy tremendously, and even more than that, they’re deeply connecting with the emotion towards the end. There’s a strong possibility of increasing the number of theatres in the coming days. The film is expected to register big collections across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”