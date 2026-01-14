Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance, Rituals, and Ways to celebrate!

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated across India to welcome a new solar cycle and the beginning of longer days. The festival marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makara Rashi), an event considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Thursday, January 15, according to the Hindu calendar.

This seasonal and cultural festival holds deep spiritual meaning, symbolising hope, prosperity, renewal, and gratitude for nature’s blessings. Here is a detailed look at the date, history, significance, rituals, and regional celebrations of Makar Sankranti 2026.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date and Important Timings

As per the panchang, Makar Sankranti in 2026 falls on January 15, with the following key timings:

Makar Sankranti Moment: 03:13 PM

Punya Kala: 03:13 PM to 06:12 PM

Maha Punya Kala: 03:13 PM to 05:07 PM

Sunrise: 06:46 AM

Brahma Muhurat: 05:05 AM to 05:55 AM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:23 PM to 03:09 PM

The Punya Kala and Maha Punya Kala are observed for performing sacred rituals, offering prayers to the Sun, and carrying out acts of charity.

History of Makar Sankranti

The roots of Makar Sankranti lie in ancient Vedic traditions, where the movement of the Sun was carefully studied to understand seasonal changes and agricultural cycles. The word Sankranti means transition, referring specifically to the Sun moving from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

This transition marks the beginning of Uttarayana, the Sun’s northward journey, which is considered a spiritually powerful period. In Hindu mythology, it is said that Bhishma Pitamah waited for Uttarayana to attain salvation, signifying the importance of this phase. Historically, this period also marked preparations for the new agricultural year and the return of warmer days after winter.

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti holds multiple layers of significance:

Beginning of Uttarayana

The festival marks the start of the Sun’s northward movement, a time believed to bring spiritual clarity, positive energy, and good fortune.

Agricultural Importance

Farmers celebrate the completion of the winter harvest and offer gratitude for abundant crops. This is one of the reasons Makar Sankranti is widely observed in rural India.

Day of Purification

Many people take ritual baths in rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, and Kaveri, as these are believed to cleanse the mind, body, and soul.

A Time for Charity

Donating food, blankets, grains, and sesame seeds is considered highly auspicious, as charity performed on this day is believed to bring blessings.

Rituals of Makar Sankranti 2026

Makar Sankranti is observed with several traditional practices, many of which have been followed for generations:

Ritual Bath and Sun Worship

Devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath before sunrise, followed by offering water mixed with rice or flowers to the Sun God.

Charity and Offerings

People donate essential items such as rice, sesame seeds, jaggery, clothes, and blankets to those in need. Charity is believed to relieve obstacles and bring prosperity.

Special Foods

Til and jaggery preparations play a central role during the festival. They symbolise warmth, good health, and harmony. Homes across India prepare dishes like til ladoo, chiki, pongal, khichdi, and other traditional delicacies.

Cultural Gatherings

Families come together to share meals, perform rituals, and celebrate the festival, reinforcing unity and gratitude.

How Makar Sankranti is Celebrated Across India

Although the essence of the festival remains the same, Makar Sankranti takes on unique names and traditions in different regions:

Tamil Nadu

The festival is known as Pongal and is celebrated over four days. People prepare freshly harvested rice, worship cattle, and decorate homes with kolams.

Gujarat and Rajasthan

Kite flying is the central highlight. The skies are filled with colorful kites as people celebrate the arrival of longer days.

Maharashtra

People exchange tilgul and say, “Tilgul ghya, god god bola,” encouraging harmonious relationships.

Punjab and Haryana

The festival is preceded by Lohri, celebrated with bonfires, folk songs, and community gatherings.

Assam

The festival is observed as Magh Bihu with feasts, bonfires, and traditional games.

West Bengal

The Ganga Sagar Mela on Sagar Island sees thousands of devotees taking a holy dip and offering prayers.

Conclusion

Makar Sankranti 2026, falling on January 15, marks the beginning of a spiritually uplifting phase and a new season of growth. The festival is a reminder of the connection between nature and human life, encouraging gratitude, charity, and positive beginnings. Whether through prayers, rituals, or cultural festivities, people across India come together to welcome a new chapter filled with light, success, and hope.

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