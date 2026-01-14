Anaganaga Oka Raju Full Review: A Breezy Sankranthi Entertainer Powered by Naveen Polishetty

After delivering crowd-pleasing hits like Jathi Ratnalu and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Naveen Polishetty returns to the big screen with Anaganaga Oka Raju, marking his festive entry into the Sankranthi 2026 box-office race. The wait proves worthwhile as the film offers a light, laughter-led experience anchored firmly by Polishetty’s effortless charm and comic timing.

Story: A Comic Ride with a Twist of Fate

Set against the rustic backdrop of the Godavari belt, the story follows Raju, the grandson of a once-prosperous landlord who now finds himself neck-deep in financial troubles. Hoping to secure his future, Raju sets his sights on marrying into wealth and wins the heart of Charulatha (Meenakshi Chaudhary), daughter of the influential landlord Bhupathi Raja (Rao Ramesh).

What seems like a dream alliance soon turns into a reality check when Raju discovers that he has inherited crushing debts instead of riches. From there, the film charts his journey of self-realisation, resilience, and redemption — all wrapped in humour and warmth.

Performances: Polishetty All the Way

This is unmistakably Naveen Polishetty’s show. As both lead actor and co-writer, he drives the film with his trademark wit, expressive body language, and razor-sharp one-liners. His ability to sustain momentum almost single-handedly is once again on display, making even routine situations enjoyable.

Meenakshi Chaudhary brings grace and sincerity to her role, complementing Polishetty well. Rao Ramesh, though seen briefly, leaves an impression with his authoritative presence, while Tarak Ponnappa fits comfortably into his political role. Chammak Chandra adds flavour with a few well-timed comic moments.

Music & Technical Aspects

Mickey Meyer’s soundtrack stays largely in the background, but the Bhimavaram Balma song stands out and blends well with the film’s mood. Technically, Anaganaga Oka Raju keeps things simple and clean — nothing flashy, but perfectly serviceable for a content-driven comedy.

What Works Best

Naveen Polishetty’s natural humour and screen presence

A breezy, joke-filled first half

Plenty of quotable single-liners

A feel-good emotional wrap-up

Overall Impression

Anaganaga Oka Raju doesn’t aim to reinvent comedy or surprise with an unconventional story. Instead, it confidently plays to its strengths — situational humour, familiar emotions, and a relatable underdog arc. The narrative draws inspiration from classic Telugu comedies, and while it feels familiar, the treatment keeps it engaging.

The film gradually shifts gears in the second half, adding a social and emotional layer that lends weight to the laughs. The finale delivers a sense of poetic justice, ensuring audiences walk out with both smiles and a positive takeaway.

Verdict

If you’re in the mood for a light, stress-free festive watch, Anaganaga Oka Raju fits the bill nicely. It may not be Polishetty’s funniest outing yet, but his presence alone makes it an enjoyable ride.

Bottom line: A relaxed Sankranthi entertainer — unmistakably a Naveen Polishetty Show.

Rating: 3.25/5