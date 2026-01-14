Stock Market Holidays 2026: Will Markets Be Open from January 14 to January 16?

Mid-January 2026 is packed with major festivals and regional observances, including Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Uttarayana Punyakala, Kanuma, Thiruvalluvar Day, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Maharashtra. With banks, schools, and government offices shut in several states, investors are naturally wondering whether Indian stock markets will also pause trading during this period.

Here’s a clear breakdown of how the markets will operate during this busy festive week.

Stock Market Holidays Don’t Mirror Public Holidays

In India, stock exchanges operate on a separate holiday calendar, which does not automatically align with bank or government holidays. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remain closed only on a limited set of nationally recognised and exchange-notified holidays.

Typically, trading is suspended on national holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. In addition, the exchanges observe select religious and regional holidays, including Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Maharashtra Day, Bakri Id, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Christmas.

Will Markets Be Open from January 14 to January 16?

As per the official holiday calendar issued by both exchanges, equity trading will continue uninterrupted on January 14, January 15, and January 16, 2026, despite multiple festivals being observed across different parts of the country.

Even the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections will not lead to a full market closure. While both BSE and NSE are headquartered in Mumbai, state or city-level elections do not automatically result in trading holidays unless specifically notified by the exchanges.

However, January 15, 2026, will be a settlement holiday. This means:

Trading across all segments will remain open

Settlement of trades executed on January 14 will be carried out on January 16

Key Festivals This Week at a Glance

Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2026)

Also known as Uttarayana, the festival marks the sun’s transition into Capricorn and is celebrated widely across India.

Pongal (January 14–17, 2026)

Tamil Nadu’s most important harvest festival honouring farmers, cattle, nature, and the Sun God. Markets remain closed on January 17 as it falls on a Saturday.

Magh Bihu (January 14, 2026)

Celebrated in Assam and parts of the Northeast, marking the end of the harvest season with feasts, bonfires, and traditional festivities.

Weekly Market Outlook: What Investors Are Watching

Despite the festive calendar, market participants will stay focused on the start of the quarterly earnings season and a heavy macroeconomic data lineup.

Key domestic indicators expected during the week include:

CPI and WPI inflation data

Trade deficit numbers

Foreign exchange reserve updates

Corporate earnings from IT, banking, financial services, and energy companies will be closely tracked for cues on earnings momentum.

Globally, investor sentiment may be influenced by developments surrounding a Supreme Court of the United States ruling related to trade tariffs introduced during the Trump administration. Ongoing geopolitical tensions could further contribute to short-term volatility.