Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, January 15, 2026 For This Reason

Trading activity across India’s equity markets will come to a halt on January 15, 2026, in view of the polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut for the day, as the polling process requires extensive administrative and security deployment across the city. The election day has been declared a public holiday to ensure smooth conduct of voting and encourage maximum voter turnout.

The BMC, widely regarded as India’s wealthiest municipal body, plays a crucial role in Mumbai’s civic governance, and its elections typically involve large-scale logistical arrangements. As a result, financial institutions and market infrastructure located in the city suspend operations in line with established protocol.

Trading across all segments — including equities, derivatives, and other financial instruments — will resume as usual on January 16, 2026, once polling concludes.

Such market closures are a standard practice during major civic or state elections in Mumbai, ensuring that electoral processes take precedence without disrupting public participation or administrative coordination.