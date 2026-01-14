January 2026 Bank Holidays: Pongal and Sankranti to Disrupt Banking Services in Several States

The start of 2026 coincides with India’s harvest festival season, bringing a string of bank holidays across multiple states in mid-January. With Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and related regional celebrations falling between January 14 and January 17, bank branches will remain shut on different days, particularly across southern and western India.

Bank holidays in the country are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act and are finalised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on state-wise and city-wise observances, depending on local traditions and festivals.

Pongal & Sankranti: Dates When Banks Will Be Closed

As harvest festivities span several days, bank closures will vary by region:

January 14 (Wednesday)

Banks will remain closed in states observing Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu, including:

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Gujarat

Odisha

January 15 (Thursday)

Bank holiday in states celebrating Pongal / Makara Sankranti / Uttarayana Punyakala:

Karnataka

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

January 16 (Friday)

Banks will be shut in:

Tamil Nadu (Thiruvalluvar Day)

Andhra Pradesh (Kanuma)

January 17 (Saturday)

Select regions observe Uzhavar Thirunal, leading to limited closures.

State-Wise Variations in Sankranti Holidays

Sankranti-related bank holidays are observed differently across states:

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana follow multi-day closures tied to local customs.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan typically observe January 14 as a bank holiday for Uttarayan or Sankranti.

Assam marks January 14 as a holiday for Magh Bihu, one of the state’s most significant festivals.

Neighbouring states may also announce holidays based on regional calendars.

Other Bank Holidays in January 2026

In addition to the harvest festival holidays, banks will also remain closed on:

January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (in select states)

January 26 – Republic Day (nationwide)

All Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays, in line with RBI guidelines

Online Banking to Continue Uninterrupted

While physical bank branches may be closed on these dates, customers can continue to use:

UPI and digital payment services

Mobile and internet banking

ATM facilities

With multiple holidays clustered in the middle of the month, customers are advised to check the state-wise bank holiday calendar in advance and plan cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch visits early to avoid inconvenience during the festive period.