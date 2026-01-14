January 2026 Bank Holidays: Pongal and Sankranti to Disrupt Banking Services in Several States
The start of 2026 coincides with India’s harvest festival season, bringing a string of bank holidays across multiple states in mid-January. With Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and related regional celebrations falling between January 14 and January 17, bank branches will remain shut on different days, particularly across southern and western India.
Bank holidays in the country are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act and are finalised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on state-wise and city-wise observances, depending on local traditions and festivals.
Pongal & Sankranti: Dates When Banks Will Be Closed
As harvest festivities span several days, bank closures will vary by region:
January 14 (Wednesday)
Banks will remain closed in states observing Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu, including:
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Gujarat
Odisha
January 15 (Thursday)
Bank holiday in states celebrating Pongal / Makara Sankranti / Uttarayana Punyakala:
Karnataka
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
January 16 (Friday)
Banks will be shut in:
Tamil Nadu (Thiruvalluvar Day)
Andhra Pradesh (Kanuma)
January 17 (Saturday)
Select regions observe Uzhavar Thirunal, leading to limited closures.
State-Wise Variations in Sankranti Holidays
Sankranti-related bank holidays are observed differently across states:
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana follow multi-day closures tied to local customs.
Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan typically observe January 14 as a bank holiday for Uttarayan or Sankranti.
Assam marks January 14 as a holiday for Magh Bihu, one of the state’s most significant festivals.
Neighbouring states may also announce holidays based on regional calendars.
Other Bank Holidays in January 2026
In addition to the harvest festival holidays, banks will also remain closed on:
January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (in select states)
January 26 – Republic Day (nationwide)
All Sundays
Second and fourth Saturdays, in line with RBI guidelines
Online Banking to Continue Uninterrupted
While physical bank branches may be closed on these dates, customers can continue to use:
UPI and digital payment services
Mobile and internet banking
ATM facilities
With multiple holidays clustered in the middle of the month, customers are advised to check the state-wise bank holiday calendar in advance and plan cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch visits early to avoid inconvenience during the festive period.