January 15 Bank Holiday: Check State-Wise Closures for Sankranti and Uttarayana

January 15 will be a significant bank holiday in several parts of India as the country celebrates some of its most important harvest festivals. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in eight states, including major metros, will remain closed on this day to mark festivals such as Pongal, Uttarayana Punyakala, Maghe Sankranti, and Makar Sankranti.

Why Banks Are Closed on January 15

January 15 coincides with multiple mid-winter harvest celebrations across India. These festivals symbolise the start of a new agricultural cycle as winter transitions into the harvest season. Some of the major celebrations observed on this day include:

Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Uttarayana Punyakala in Karnataka

Maghe Sankranti in several northeastern and eastern regions

Makara Sankranti in various parts of the country

To honour these region-specific festive observances, the RBI categorises January 15 as a restricted holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, meaning banks in the applicable states must remain closed.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed on January 15

While bank holidays vary by region, January 15 is widely observed across southern and central India. Financial institutions will remain shut in major cities such as:

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Several other states follow the same closure schedule due to their respective harvest festivities.

Impact on Customers

Since January 15 is a working day in many other parts of India, only selected states will experience bank closures. However, customers are advised to plan branch visits in advance, as in some regions this holiday may follow consecutive festive closures. ATMs, mobile banking, UPI, and online banking services will continue to operate normally.

A Day Celebrated Across India

Although the names and traditions differ—Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Sankranti in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and Maghe Sankranti in the northeast—the essence of the festival remains the same: celebrating prosperity, harvest, and the transition of the sun into a new zodiac cycle.

January 15 stands as an important cultural and festive bank holiday, especially across southern India, where celebrations are held on a grand scale.

Also read: January 2026 Bank Holidays: Pongal and Sankranti to Disrupt Banking Services in Several States