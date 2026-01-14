Makar Sankranti 2026: Kite Flying Safety Tips to Avoid Accidents

Makar Sankranti brings vibrant skies, friendly competition, and the excitement of kite flying across cities and towns. However, alongside the celebrations, hospitals often witness a sharp increase in injuries during this period. Many of these incidents are linked to unsafe kite-flying practices, overcrowded rooftops, and the use of hazardous manjha. With simple precautions and better awareness, most of these injuries can be easily prevented.

Why Injuries Increase During Makar Sankranti

The festival attracts huge participation, especially from children and first-time kite flyers who may not be aware of safety rules. The competitive spirit of cutting other kites often leads to risky behaviour—running on terraces, leaning over edges, or using harmful kite strings.

Many accidents also occur on roads when pedestrians and two-wheeler riders unexpectedly come into contact with loose or hanging kite strings. These strings, especially glass-coated ones, are difficult to spot and can cause severe harm.

Most Common Injuries During the Festival

Emergency rooms typically deal with:

Deep cuts on fingers, palms, and wrists caused by manjha

Neck injuries when riders or walkers come in contact with hanging strings

Eye injuries due to sharp threads or flying debris

Fractures, head injuries, and spinal trauma from rooftop falls

Minor cuts in children, while adults often face serious fall-related injuries

These injuries highlight the importance of flying kites safely and responsibly.

The Danger of Glass-Coated Manjha

Glass-coated manjha remains one of the biggest threats during the festival. When pulled at high speed, it acts like a razor blade and can cause severe cuts to hands, neck, or face. Two-wheeler riders are particularly at risk; a single moment of contact with an unseen string can lead to life-threatening throat injuries. Even brief contact with the eyes can result in permanent vision damage.

Basic First Aid for Kite-Related Injuries

For Cuts

Clean the wound gently with clean water

Apply light pressure to stop bleeding

Use antiseptic and cover with a clean bandage

Avoid:

Applying turmeric, ash, toothpaste, or soil

Tying extremely tight cloth around the wound

Ignoring heavy bleeding or deep cuts

Seek immediate medical help if the cut is deep, bleeding heavily, or causing numbness.

For Falls

Keep the injured person still

Do not move anyone with neck, back, or head pain

Control visible bleeding

Call for medical assistance immediately

A tetanus vaccine may be needed if the person is not fully immunised or if more than five years have passed since the last dose.

Essential Kite Flying Safety Tips for Makar Sankranti

To ensure a safe and joyful experience, follow these important guidelines:

Use only cotton thread, never glass-coated or metal manjha

Fly kites in open grounds or parks, away from roads and traffic

Avoid terraces with low or unsafe railings

Wear gloves and long sleeves to prevent cuts

Supervise children at all times

Do not run on rooftops or lean over edges

Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets and stay alert for hanging strings

Collect and dispose of leftover strings responsibly to prevent injuries to pedestrians, animals, and sanitation workers

When It Becomes a Medical Emergency

Immediate medical attention is required if there is:

Heavy or uncontrolled bleeding

Deep or long cuts

Numbness or inability to move fingers

Eye injuries or throat injuries

Head injury, vomiting, or loss of consciousness

Suspected fractures or spinal injuries

Minor wounds can be managed at home, but timely care is essential to prevent complications

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance, Rituals, and Ways to celebrate!