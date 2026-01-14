Makar Sankranti 2026: Kite Flying Safety Tips to Avoid Accidents
Makar Sankranti brings vibrant skies, friendly competition, and the excitement of kite flying across cities and towns. However, alongside the celebrations, hospitals often witness a sharp increase in injuries during this period. Many of these incidents are linked to unsafe kite-flying practices, overcrowded rooftops, and the use of hazardous manjha. With simple precautions and better awareness, most of these injuries can be easily prevented.
Why Injuries Increase During Makar Sankranti
The festival attracts huge participation, especially from children and first-time kite flyers who may not be aware of safety rules. The competitive spirit of cutting other kites often leads to risky behaviour—running on terraces, leaning over edges, or using harmful kite strings.
Many accidents also occur on roads when pedestrians and two-wheeler riders unexpectedly come into contact with loose or hanging kite strings. These strings, especially glass-coated ones, are difficult to spot and can cause severe harm.
Most Common Injuries During the Festival
Emergency rooms typically deal with:
- Deep cuts on fingers, palms, and wrists caused by manjha
- Neck injuries when riders or walkers come in contact with hanging strings
- Eye injuries due to sharp threads or flying debris
- Fractures, head injuries, and spinal trauma from rooftop falls
- Minor cuts in children, while adults often face serious fall-related injuries
- These injuries highlight the importance of flying kites safely and responsibly.
The Danger of Glass-Coated Manjha
Glass-coated manjha remains one of the biggest threats during the festival. When pulled at high speed, it acts like a razor blade and can cause severe cuts to hands, neck, or face. Two-wheeler riders are particularly at risk; a single moment of contact with an unseen string can lead to life-threatening throat injuries. Even brief contact with the eyes can result in permanent vision damage.
Basic First Aid for Kite-Related Injuries
For Cuts
- Clean the wound gently with clean water
- Apply light pressure to stop bleeding
- Use antiseptic and cover with a clean bandage
Avoid:
- Applying turmeric, ash, toothpaste, or soil
- Tying extremely tight cloth around the wound
- Ignoring heavy bleeding or deep cuts
- Seek immediate medical help if the cut is deep, bleeding heavily, or causing numbness.
For Falls
- Keep the injured person still
- Do not move anyone with neck, back, or head pain
- Control visible bleeding
- Call for medical assistance immediately
- A tetanus vaccine may be needed if the person is not fully immunised or if more than five years have passed since the last dose.
Essential Kite Flying Safety Tips for Makar Sankranti
To ensure a safe and joyful experience, follow these important guidelines:
- Use only cotton thread, never glass-coated or metal manjha
- Fly kites in open grounds or parks, away from roads and traffic
- Avoid terraces with low or unsafe railings
- Wear gloves and long sleeves to prevent cuts
- Supervise children at all times
- Do not run on rooftops or lean over edges
- Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets and stay alert for hanging strings
- Collect and dispose of leftover strings responsibly to prevent injuries to pedestrians, animals, and sanitation workers
When It Becomes a Medical Emergency
Immediate medical attention is required if there is:
- Heavy or uncontrolled bleeding
- Deep or long cuts
- Numbness or inability to move fingers
- Eye injuries or throat injuries
- Head injury, vomiting, or loss of consciousness
- Suspected fractures or spinal injuries
- Minor wounds can be managed at home, but timely care is essential to prevent complications
Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance, Rituals, and Ways to celebrate!