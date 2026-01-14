How Makar Sankranti Is Celebrated in the Telugu States: Traditions, Foods, Rituals and Three Days of Festivities

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important and vibrant festivals celebrated across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Marking the beginning of Uttarayana and the end of the winter season, the festival is deeply rooted in agricultural traditions. It symbolises gratitude for the harvest and the hope for prosperity in the coming months. In the Telugu states, Makar Sankranti is not just a single day but a grand three-day celebration filled with rituals, colours, food, rangoli, gatherings, and cultural activities.

The Three-Day Sankranti Celebrations

1. Bhogi

The festival begins with Bhogi, a day dedicated to cleansing and renewal. People discard old or unused items and start fresh. Homes are cleaned, decorated, and prepared for the festivities ahead.

Large and intricate Bhogi Mantalu (bonfires) are lit early in the morning, where families gather to offer prayers and seek blessings for good health and prosperity.

2. Sankranti (Main Festival Day)

The second day is the main festival—Sankranti, celebrated with unparalleled joy. Families dress in traditional attire, visit temples, exchange gifts, and prepare special festive meals.

The spirit of the harvest is seen everywhere, from beautifully decorated homes to bustling village squares hosting cultural activities.

Colourful muggulu (rangoli) adorn the entrances of homes. These intricate designs are often decorated with bright natural colours and gobemmalu—small cow dung balls placed neatly along the rangoli pattern to symbolize fertility and prosperity.

3. Kanuma

The third day, Kanuma, is dedicated to cattle and livestock, acknowledging their importance in agriculture. Cows and oxen are given a special bath, decorated with turmeric, kumkum, flowers, and bells, and offered prayers. Farmers thank the animals that assist them in ploughing fields and supporting their livelihood.

Traditional Foods That Define the Festival

Food is at the heart of Sankranti celebrations. Families prepare a variety of traditional dishes made from freshly harvested crops such as rice, jaggery, sesame seeds, sugarcane, and groundnuts.

Popular Sankranti foods include:

Ariselu (Adhirasam) – Sweet rice cakes made with jaggery

Boorelu – Deep-fried sweet dumplings

Pongal – Both sweet and savoury variations

Garelu (Medu Vada) – Crispy savoury vadas

Sakinalu – A traditional savoury snack made with rice flour and sesame

Laddu made with sesame and jaggery – Symbolising warmth and energy during winter

Pulihora, Payasam, and a variety of special festive curries

Sugarcane holds a special significance and is often shared among families and guests as a mark of the harvest season.

Kite Flying: A Colourful Tradition

The open skies above Telugu towns and cities transform into a riot of colours during Sankranti. Kite flying is one of the biggest attractions, especially for children and youth. Terrace-tops come alive with friendly competition, cheers, and celebrations. From early morning to sunset, vibrant kites of all shapes and patterns fill the sky, reflecting the festive spirit.

Rangoli (Muggulu): Welcoming Prosperity

Rangoli, called muggulu, holds a special place in Sankranti celebrations. Women and children wake up early to create elaborate designs using rice flour and colourful powders. The patterns range from geometric designs to depictions of nature, harvest motifs, and auspicious symbols.

Many homes also include gobemmalu, placed systematically around the rangoli to invite prosperity into the household.

Kodi Pandalu (Cockfights): A Traditional Rural Attraction

In several rural regions of Andhra Pradesh, Kodi Pandalu, or cockfights, are held as part of the Sankranti festivities. These events draw large gatherings and are considered a cultural tradition deeply rooted in local communities. While controversial in recent years, they continue to be associated with the festive atmosphere in many villages.

A True Harvest Festival

Above all, Makar Sankranti in the Telugu states reflects gratitude for the harvest. Farmers celebrate the arrival of new crops, families come together for feasts, and communities participate in age-old customs that honour nature, livestock, and the agricultural cycle.

Conclusion

Makar Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is a blend of tradition, colour, culture, and celebration. From three days of rituals to delicious foods, from colourful rangoli to the excitement of kite flying, every aspect of the festival reflects joy and togetherness. Rooted in the spirit of harvest and renewal, Sankranti continues to be one of the most cherished festivals in Telugu households, bringing families and communities closer with each passing year.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Significance, Rituals, and Ways to celebrate!