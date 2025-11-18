November 18 School Holiday Update: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rain Alert

Many students and parents across India are checking whether schools will be open on 18 November 2025 (Tuesday). The weather situation is different in each state, so here is a clear update.

Tamil Nadu

Several districts in Tamil Nadu may keep schools closed on 18 November because the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain. On 17 November, schools were already shut in many places due to continuous rainfall.

Districts like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. These areas are likely to announce a holiday on 18 November as a safety measure.

Other districts such as Madurai, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Theni may also get moderate to heavy rainfall. School closures in these areas will depend on local updates.

Parents in Tamil Nadu should wait for official announcements from district authorities and school management.

Chennai Weather Update

Rain continues in and around Chennai, and many parents are unsure if schools will open. Since more rain is expected, schools are likely to remain closed, but an official statement is still awaited.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools will remain open. Districts like Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, Nellore, East Godavari, and Tirupati have no new rain warnings.

Telangana

All schools in Telangana will function as usual. No heavy rainfall alert has been issued.

Puducherry

Some parts of Puducherry, especially the Karaikal region, have declared a holiday because of heavy rain. Parents should check for updates from their child’s school.

Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Odisha

These states have no weather warnings or special announcements. Schools will remain open on 18 November.

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