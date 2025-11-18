GATE 2026 Timetable Out: Exam on February 7, 8, 14 & 15 – Full Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has announced the paper-wise schedule for the GATE 2026 examination. The detailed schedule was published on November 17, 2025. Candidates may check the complete schedule of the examination on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. With the confirmation of the dates, students can start preparing for their respective exam papers.

Key Information About GATE 2026

IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 for the academic year 2025–26. This is a national-level exam conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering courses in colleges through MTech and other programs. Application correction is still open and candidates can log in to the application portal, goaps.iitg.ac.in with their Registration ID.

The examination is scheduled to be held over four days: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026: Paper-wise Exam Dates and Sessions

The examination will be conducted in two sessions on each working day: a forenoon session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Papers included in the forenoon session include: Agricultural Engineering, Environmental Science, Geology and Geophysics, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences, and Life Sciences.

Papers covered in the afternoon sessions include: Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Geomatics Engineering, Physics, and Humanities & Social Sciences.

Sunday, February 8, 2026

The morning session consists of Computer Science-paper 1 and Statistics.

The afternoon session includes Computer Science (paper 2), Ecology and Evolution, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

Saturday, February 14, 2026

The forenoon session features Civil Engineering (paper 1), Electrical Engineering, and Production and Industrial Engineering.

The afternoon session includes Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering (paper 2), Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical Engineering.

Sunday, February 15, 2026

The forenoon session is for Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The afternoon session includes Architecture and Planning, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

Next Steps for Candidates

With the detailed schedule now available, candidates should note their paper’s date and session, plan their study routine accordingly, and keep checking the official GATE website for further updates or notifications.

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