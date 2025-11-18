Public Holiday on November 23 and 24: Schools and Colleges Closed

As Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day approaches, many states across the country have announced a public holiday on November 24, 2025. Both government and private schools in regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand will remain shut in observance of this solemn day. The administrations of these states have officially issued closure notices for educational institutions and public offices.

Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges

Following the festive break during Dussehra and Diwali, regular classes had resumed in early November. Now, another holiday is around the corner.

To honor the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, state governments have directed all educational institutions—schools, colleges, and universities—to remain closed on November 24.

In Uttar Pradesh, both government and private schools will stay shut, with no academic activity scheduled for the entire day. Similar instructions have been passed in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and other northern states.

Two Consecutive Days Off for Students

Since November 23 is a Sunday, students will automatically receive a two-day break—Sunday followed by the public holiday on Monday.

On November 24, all educational work, examinations, and administrative operations will remain suspended.

Government departments, courts, district offices, and local bodies will also stay closed in these states.

Banks to Stay Closed in Multiple States

According to the RBI Holiday List 2025, banks in several regions will observe a full-day closure on Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. Branches in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir will not offer in-person services such as:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance

Offline banking operations

Customers are advised to complete important transactions by November 22, as bank counters will remain non-operational on November 24.

Despite this, online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to function normally. All banking services will resume on November 25.

Special Observances in Gurudwaras

To commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice, special prayers and religious gatherings will be held in Gurudwaras across these states. Large numbers of devotees are expected to participate in the ceremonies.

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