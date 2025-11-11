November 12 School Holiday or not?

Schools in several Indian states, including Bihar and Telangana, have declared a holiday on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, for local bye-elections and regional festivals. The closure is to accommodate the polling arrangements and allow the smooth conduct of election-related activities.

In Bihar, several schools are being utilized as polling centers, hence the holiday is in order on November 12. The schools will reopen to regular classes once the election duty in the respective areas is over. Parents are requested to contact the schools for further details regarding the date of reopening and resumption of classes.

Similarly, in Telangana, schools in areas connected with the Jubilee Hills bye-election will also remain closed. The state government has declared a holiday for educational institutions and some government offices to ensure administrative convenience during the polling process.

However, in Delhi-NCR, no holiday would be declared on November 12, 2025. Schools would continue to operate in hybrid mode amid the imposition of GRAP-III restrictions following deteriorating air quality. Students up to Class 5 may be allowed to take classes online or on alternate days as a precautionary measure.

Delhi authorities have made it clear that even though there was a blast at the Red Fort metro station on November 10, no blanket closure of schools has been declared. There is heavy security deployment in place, and some private schools may decide to continue with online classes for the students' safety.

Parents in all regions are being asked to stay updated through official notifications issued by the schools or messages from school management for the latest instructions regarding class schedules and other safety guidelines.

In short:

Bihar, Telangana: Schools closed due to bye-election on November 12, 2025

Delhi-NCR: No official holiday; schools continue in hybrid mode due to air pollution.

Other states: Schools to function normally unless regional authorities announce otherwise.

School notices can be checked by the students and parents for authenticity to avoid confusion and plan accordingly.

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