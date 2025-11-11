Delhi Schools to Switch to Hybrid Mode Till Class 5 From November 12: Severe Air Pollution

With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category, the government has announced that all schools in the national capital will switch to a hybrid learning mode for students up to Class 5 starting Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The decision comes under the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as pollution levels in Delhi-NCR continue to rise.

Classes to Continue in Hybrid Format

According to the latest advisory from the Delhi Directorate of Education, all government, government-aided, and private schools will conduct classes both online and offline for students up to Grade 5 until further notice. Schools have also been instructed to suspend all outdoor activities, including sports and assemblies, to safeguard students’ health.

The move follows reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicating that Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday stood at 372, falling in the severe range. Neighbouring cities — Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram — also recorded hazardous levels of pollution.

GRAP Stage III in Force

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a multi-tier pollution control strategy enforced in Delhi-NCR to combat worsening air quality. Under Stage III, several emergency measures are implemented, including a ban on construction activities (except essential projects), restrictions on diesel generators, and the promotion of hybrid or remote learning in schools.

Parents Advised to Stay Updated

Officials have urged parents and students to stay in regular touch with their respective schools for real-time updates on class formats and schedules. “The situation will be reviewed daily, and further decisions will depend on air quality readings and health advisories,” an Education Department official stated.

Background: Rising Concerns Over Air Quality

Over the past few days, smog and stagnant weather conditions have pushed Delhi’s pollution levels to alarming highs. Visibility has dropped sharply across several areas, and health experts have warned of an increase in respiratory illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

While a complete closure of schools has not been announced yet, authorities have not ruled out the possibility if pollution levels worsen further.