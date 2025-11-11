US Federal Holidays November 2025: Full List of Dates and Observances

November is a month of celebrations and holidays in the United States. In 2025, there are two official federal holidays: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day. These are days when most offices, banks, and government departments remain closed. Some states also give holidays for Election Day and the Day After Thanksgiving, giving people more time to relax or spend with family.

Veterans Day 2025

Veterans Day will be observed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. It is a holiday to honor all the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Everywhere in the country, parades and events, along with moments of silence, are arranged to respect veterans. Since it falls as a federal holiday, schools, government offices, and many businesses will remain closed on this day.

Thanksgiving Day 2025

Thanksgiving Day will be observed on Thursday, November 27, 2025. It is one of the most loved American holidays, known for family gatherings and delicious food. The day is about being thankful for what we have and spending time with loved ones. Families come together to enjoy traditional meals like turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Many offices also give a holiday on Friday, November 28, the day after Thanksgiving, which is known as Black Friday. It marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many people enjoy a four-day weekend.

Other Important Observances

Election Day will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Some states give time off to vote or close schools for the day.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is not a federal holiday but is widely observed and known for big shopping discounts.

Summary

In total, there are two main US Federal Holidays in November 2025 — Veterans Day on November 11 and Thanksgiving Day on November 27. Along with state holidays like Election Day and the Day After Thanksgiving, the month offers several opportunities for rest, reflection, and family time.

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