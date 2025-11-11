Nellore Tragedy: Four Dead, Several Injured After Lorry Loses Control on Highway

In a shocking incident, four people were killed and several others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into roadside vendors in Nellore district on Tuesday (November 11).

According to initial reports, the mishap occurred on the national highway near Chinta Reddypalem Circle.

The lorry, reportedly speeding, lost control and crashed into a Tata Ace, several bikes, and traders conducting business along the roadside.

The accident comes just days after a similar tragedy in Kakinada, where four people were killed in Kirlampudi mandal when a speeding car lost control and ploughed into a group of people waiting at a bus shelter along the national highway.

Police said the car, carrying a wedding party returning to Jaggampet after a ceremony in Annavaram, veered off the road after one of its front tyres burst. The vehicle rammed into the waiting commuters, instantly killing three. One more person succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Road accidents have reportedly spiked across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In two separate tragedies reported in Andhra’s Kurnool and Telangana’s Chevella, a combined death toll of 38 was recorded.

On November 10, a passenger bus operated by Morning Star Agency lost control and toppled sideways at Reddygudem in Palnadu district’s Rajupalem mandal.

The vehicle, travelling from Hyderabad to Bapatla, rammed into a roadside pipe placed for construction work before skidding and falling on its side. Fortunately, all 30 passengers were safely evacuated without major injuries. Passengers managed to escape through the emergency exit, averting a major disaster.

Several such mishaps have been reported in recent weeks across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While Monday’s incident caused no fatalities, the growing number of bus accidents has heightened public concern over the safety protocols followed by both private operators and government transport services.