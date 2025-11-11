Telangana SSC Exam 2026: Expected Date Sheet Release and Key Details

The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) is likely to release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam Time Table for the academic year 2025–26 by the end of November or early December 2025. Once released, students can download the complete exam schedule from the board’s official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.

Every year, thousands of students across Telangana appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, which mark a significant milestone in their academic journey. The upcoming 2026 session is expected to follow a similar timeline to previous years, with written examinations likely to be held between March and April 2026.

Key Details About the TS SSC Board Exam 2026

The Board of School Education, Telangana, conducts the SSC Class 10 examinations every year for students enrolled in government, private, and aided schools across the state. The exams serve as the first major board-level evaluation for students, assessing their knowledge across various subjects under the prescribed state syllabus.

For the 2025–26 academic session, the BSE is expected to maintain the usual assessment structure. The evaluation will include 80% external examination and 20% internal assessment, covering written tests, assignments, and project work. Each subject carries a total of 100 marks.

The exams are typically conducted in the morning shift, beginning at 9:30 AM, with the duration varying based on the subject — generally lasting between two to three hours.

Steps to Download the TS SSC Exam Date Sheet 2026

Once the date sheet is officially released, students can follow these steps to access it easily:

Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link titled “TS SSC Exam 2026 Date Sheet”

Click on the link to open the PDF file containing the timetable

Review the subject-wise exam schedule carefully

Download and save the timetable for future reference

It is recommended that students also take a printout of the schedule and stick it near their study area to keep track of important dates.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026: Passing Criteria

The Telangana Board follows a grading system to evaluate student performance. To pass the SSC examination, candidates in the general category must secure at least 35% marks overall and in each subject, while students under the PWD category need to obtain a minimum of 25% marks to qualify.

Grades are assigned based on total marks scored:

Students scoring 750 and above receive Grade A

Those with scores between 600 and 749 are awarded Grade B

Scores from 500 to 599 fall under Grade C

Marks between 350 and 499 are categorized as Grade D

This system ensures a fair assessment of both academic performance and internal evaluations.

What Students Should Do Now

With the date sheet expected soon, students are advised to stay updated with official notifications from the Telangana Board. It’s also a crucial time to revise the syllabus, practice previous years’ question papers, and focus on weaker subjects to strengthen preparation.

Teachers and schools have also been instructed to complete internal assessments on time to ensure the smooth conduct of the final board examinations.

Conclusion

The TS SSC Board Exam 2026 is a crucial academic event for Class 10 students in Telangana. The date sheet will soon be released on bse.telangana.gov.in, giving students a clear timeline for their final preparations. As the board gears up for the upcoming exams, students are encouraged to remain consistent with their studies, follow a disciplined schedule, and make the most of the remaining months to perform their best.

Also read: November 11 Holiday in Telangana: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices Shut for Polls