November 11 Holiday in Telangana: Schools, Colleges, and Government Offices Shut for Polls

The Telangana government has declared a public holiday on November 11, 2025, in view of the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. All schools, colleges, and government offices within the limits of Jubilee Hills will remain closed on the polling day.

According to the district collector's orders, November 10, the day before the polling day, will also be a holiday for schools and offices where polling stations are set up. Additionally, November 14, the day of vote counting, will be a holiday for institutions where counting will take place.

This announcement comes as a relief to students who have been busy with homework and project work. The holiday will provide them with a much-needed break and an opportunity to relax.

The Jubilee Hills by-election is being held due to the sudden demise of MLA Maganti Gopinath. The election is witnessing a keen contest between Congress candidate Sunitha, the wife of Maganti Gopinath, and other contestants from various parties.

Earlier, on November 5, schools were closed to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima. With the holidays declared for November 10, 11, and 14, students can expect a mini-break from their academic routine.

It's worth noting that polling stations are usually set up in schools and government offices, which often leads to a holiday being declared on the day of voting. This allows citizens to cast their votes without any inconvenience.

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